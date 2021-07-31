Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Partner Communications Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTNR   US70211M1099

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

07/31/2021 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, July 29, 2021 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM"), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The EGM resolution with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated June 17, 2021, that was sent in connection with the EGM (the "Proxy Statement"), was as follows:

  1. Approval of the terms of office and employment of the CEO of the Company, Mr. Avi Zvi.

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy Statement at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1379323/2/0or the report on Form 6-K at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001096691/000117891321002090/zk2126 203.htm

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

1

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Amir Adar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations and Corporate

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

2

תיללכה הפיסאה לש היתואצות לע העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ

תוינמה ילעב לש תדחוימה

)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2021 ילויב 29 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר

לש היתואצות לע העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASENASDAQ( רנטרפ ידרשמב ,םויה הסנכתה רשא )"הפיסאה"( תוינמה ילעב לש תדחוימה תיללכה הפיסאה

.לארשי ,ןיעה שארב הפיסאל רשקב חלשנ רשא ,2021 ינויב 17 םוימ ןומיזב טרופמה אשונל סחיב הפיסאה תטלחה :ןלהלדכ וניה ,("הפיסאל ןומיזה ךמסמ"(

.יבצ יבא רמ ,הרבחה ל"כנמ לש ותקסעהו ותנוהכ יאנת רושיא )1(

.הפיסאל ןומיזה ךמסמב טרופמכ שורדה בורב הרשוא תעצומה הטלחהה

:ב הפיסאל ןומיזה ךמסמ אנ ואר ,תוטלחהה רבדב ףסונ עדימל :ב 6-K ספוט יבג לע חווידה וא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1379323/2/0 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001096691/000117891321002090/zk2126 203.htm

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( :TASE-ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market)

.)PTNR http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל :ףסונ עדימל

רדא רימא

רמא רימת רמ

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781-4951:'לט

investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד

3

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
02:12aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : To release second quarter 2021 results on august 18, 20..
PU
01:52aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the results of the extraordinary general meet..
PU
07/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces The Results Of The Extraordinary General Meet..
PR
07/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 18, 20..
PR
07/27PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Filing of a Shelf Prospectus in Israel
PR
07/04PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports The Interest Rate For The Series D Notes For Th..
PR
06/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports ministry of communuications decision to shut do..
PU
06/28PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Ministry of Communications Decision to Shut Dow..
PR
06/17PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : A - 7 (Form 6-K)
PU
06/17PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 189 M 989 M 989 M
Net income 2020 17,0 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net Debt 2020 1 510 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 498 M 775 M 775 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 708
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avi Zvi Chief Executive Officer
Tamir Amar CFO, Deputy CEO & Vice President-Fiber Optics
Osnat Ronen Chairman
Yaron Eisenstein Vice President-Information Technologies
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.-20.93%775
SOFTBANK CORP.10.56%61 037
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.28.57%44 258
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED10.33%41 482
SAFARICOM PLC22.48%15 476
MTN GROUP LIMITED75.13%12 994