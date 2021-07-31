PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE
RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF SHAREHOLDERS
Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, July 29, 2021 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM"), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.
The EGM resolution with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated June 17, 2021, that was sent in connection with the EGM (the "Proxy Statement"), was as follows:
-
Approval of the terms of office and employment of the CEO of the Company, Mr. Avi Zvi.
The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.
For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy Statement at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1379323/2/0or the report on Form 6-K at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001096691/000117891321002090/zk2126 203.htm
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
1
For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
|
Contacts:
|
|
Mr. Tamir Amar
|
Amir Adar
|
|
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations and Corporate
|
Tel: +972-54-781-4951
|
Projects
|
|
|
Tel: +972-54-781-5051
|
|
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il
תיללכה הפיסאה לש היתואצות לע העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ
תוינמה ילעב לש תדחוימה
)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2021 ילויב 29 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר
לש היתואצות לע העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-וNASDAQ( רנטרפ ידרשמב ,םויה הסנכתה רשא )"הפיסאה"( תוינמה ילעב לש תדחוימה תיללכה הפיסאה
.לארשי ,ןיעה שארב הפיסאל רשקב חלשנ רשא ,2021 ינויב 17 םוימ ןומיזב טרופמה אשונל סחיב הפיסאה תטלחה :ןלהלדכ וניה ,("הפיסאל ןומיזה ךמסמ"(
.יבצ יבא רמ ,הרבחה ל"כנמ לש ותקסעהו ותנוהכ יאנת רושיא )1(
.הפיסאל ןומיזה ךמסמב טרופמכ שורדה בורב הרשוא תעצומה הטלחהה
:ב הפיסאל ןומיזה ךמסמ אנ ואר ,תוטלחהה רבדב ףסונ עדימל :ב 6-K ספוט יבג לע חווידה וא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1379323/2/0 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001096691/000117891321002090/zk2126 203.htm
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( :TASE-ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market)
.)PTNR http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל :ףסונ עדימל
|
רדא רימא
|
רמא רימת רמ
|
םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ
|
ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ
|
+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט
|
+972 (54) 781-4951:'לט
|
investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד
|
3
Disclaimer
Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 05:51:02 UTC.