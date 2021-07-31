PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, July 29, 2021 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM"), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The EGM resolution with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated June 17, 2021, that was sent in connection with the EGM (the "Proxy Statement"), was as follows:

Approval of the terms of office and employment of the CEO of the Company, Mr. Avi Zvi.

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy Statement at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1379323/2/0or the report on Form 6-K at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001096691/000117891321002090/zk2126 203.htm

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

