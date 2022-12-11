PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS THAT THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS HAS PUBLISHED A FREQUENCIES TENDER
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, December 9, 2022 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli
communications operator, reports that on December 7, 2022, the Israeli Ministry of Communications published the 5G tender documents in the 26 GHz Band (the "Tender"). As part of the Tender, 25 pricing bands with a bandwidth of 100 MHz each (for a total of 2,500 MHz) are being offered (the "frequencies") for a period of 10 years.
According to the terms of the Tender, only existing MRT operators will be allowed to compete for the frequencies being offered in the Tender. In addition, MRT operators sharing a joint network are allowed to bid jointly in the Tender.
The Tender documents stipulate, among others, the threshold conditions for participation in the Tender, the schedules for participating in it and a maximum limit according to which a sole MRT operator or MRT operators sharing a joint network who jointly bid in the Tender, as applicable, can win no more than 12 pricing bands (1,200 MHz). The minimum price for each pricing band is yet to be determined.
The Company is studying the Tender documents and examining the feasibility of its participation in the Tender, and cannot estimate, at this time, the implications of the Tender on the activities of the Company and its financial implications.
1
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
Contacts:
|
Sigal Tzadok
|
Amir Adar
|
Acting Chief Financial Officer
|
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate
|
Tel: +972 (54) 781 4958
|
Projects
|
Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051
|
|
|
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il
2
םסרפ תרושקתה דרשמ יכ תחוודמ תרושקת רנטרפ
םירדת תאצקהל זרכמ
)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2022 רבמצדב 9 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר רבמצדב 7 םויב יכ תחוודמ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ(
.)"זרכמה"( ץ"הג 26-ה ירדת םוחתב 5 רוד זרכמ יכמסמ תא םסרפ תרושקתה דרשמ ,2022 2,500 לכה ךסבו( דחא לכ ץ"המ 100 לש לש ספ בחורב רוחית יספ 25 םיעצומ זרכמה תרגסמב
.םינש 10 לש הפוקתל )"םירדתה"( )ץ"המ
.זרכמב םיעצומה םירדתה לע דדומתהל םיאשר םימייק ן"טר יליעפמ קר ,זרכמה יאנתל םאתהב
.זרכמב תפתושמ העצה שיגהל ולכוי תפתושמ תשר םיקלוחה ן"טר יליעפמ ,ףסונב
וב תופתתשהל םינמז תוחול תא ,זרכמב תופתתשהל ףסה יאנת תא ,רתיה ןיב ,םיעבוק זרכמה יכמסמ העצה ושיגהו תפתושמ תשר םיקלוחה ן"טר יליעפמ וא דיחי ן"טר ליעפמ היפל םומיסקמ תלבגמ ןכו ריחמ .)ץ"המ 1,200( רתויה לכל רוחית יספ תודיחי 12-ב תוכזל ולכוי ,ןיינעה יפל ,זרכמב תפתושמ
.ךשמהב עבקיי רוחית ספל םומינימה
ךירעהל הלוכי הניא איהו ,וב התופתתשה תונכתיה תא תנחובו זרכמה יכמסמ תא תדמול הרבחה
.תויפסכה ויתוכלשהו הרבחה תוליעפ לע זרכמה תוכלשה תא הז בלשב
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה )"רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולט יתורישו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( תרושקת ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב תורחסנ
.)PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ(
3