PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER
2021 RESULTS ON AUGUST 18, 2021
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 29, 2021 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.
Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:
International: +972.3.918.0687
North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from August 18, 2021 until September 1, 2021, at the following numbers:
International: +972.3.925.5921
North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270
In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
|
Contact:
|
|
Tamir Amar
|
Amir Adar
|
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
|
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
|
Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951
|
Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051
|
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il
|
2021 ינשה ןועברה תואצות תא חוודת תרושקת רנטרפ
2021 טסוגואב 18 םויב
NASDAQ( )"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ" ןלהל( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2021 ,ילויב 29 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר
ןועברל הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותה יכ םויה העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-ו
.2021 טסוגואב 18 ,יעיבר םויב הנמסרופת ,2021 ינויב 30 -ב םייתסהש
17:00 העשב ,2021 טסוגואב 18 ,יעיבר םויב הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותב ןודל הדיעו תחיש םייקת הרבחה
.)קרוי וינ ןועש רקובב 10:00( לארשי ןועש :החישב ףתתשהל תנמ לע )החישה תליחת ינפל תוקד 10 תוחפל( ןלהל םירפסמל וגייח אנא
+972.3.918.0687 :ימואלניב +1.866.860.9642 :)םניח רפסמ( הקירמא ןופצ
רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתא ךרד הל ןיזאהל לכוי ןיינועמה לכו טנרטניאב יח רודישב רבעות הדיעוה תחיש
.http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:בטסוגואב 18 -המלחה ןימז היהי החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,יח רודישב החישל ןיזאהל םילוכי םניאש הלא ןעמל : םיאבה םירפסמב ,2021 רבמטפסב 1 -לדעו 2021
+972.3.925.5921 : ימואלניב +1.888.254.7270 : הקירמא ןופצ
ליעל הניוצש תבותכב רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתאב ןימז היהי טנרטניאב החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,ףסונב
.םישדוח השולשכ ךשמל
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
הינופלט ,תדיינ( תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ
.)PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ הרבחה לש היתוינמו
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל
|
|
:ףסונ עדימל
|
רדא רימא
|
רמא רימת
|
םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ
|
ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ
|
+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט
|
+972 (54) 781-4951 :'לט
|
investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד
|
