Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Partner Communications Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTNR   US70211M1099

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON AUGUST 18, 2021

07/31/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER

2021 RESULTS ON AUGUST 18, 2021

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 29, 2021 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0687

North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from August 18, 2021 until September 1, 2021, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5921

North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:

Tamir Amar

Amir Adar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951

Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

2021 ינשה ןועברה תואצות תא חוודת תרושקת רנטרפ

2021 טסוגואב 18 םויב

NASDAQ( )"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ" ןלהל( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2021 ,ילויב 29 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר

ןועברל הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותה יכ םויה העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-ו

.2021 טסוגואב 18 ,יעיבר םויב הנמסרופת ,2021 ינויב 30 -ב םייתסהש

17:00 העשב ,2021 טסוגואב 18 ,יעיבר םויב הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותב ןודל הדיעו תחיש םייקת הרבחה

.)קרוי וינ ןועש רקובב 10:00( לארשי ןועש :החישב ףתתשהל תנמ לע )החישה תליחת ינפל תוקד 10 תוחפל( ןלהל םירפסמל וגייח אנא

+972.3.918.0687 :ימואלניב +1.866.860.9642 :)םניח רפסמ( הקירמא ןופצ

רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתא ךרד הל ןיזאהל לכוי ןיינועמה לכו טנרטניאב יח רודישב רבעות הדיעוה תחיש

.http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobbyטסוגואב 18 -המלחה ןימז היהי החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,יח רודישב החישל ןיזאהל םילוכי םניאש הלא ןעמל : םיאבה םירפסמב ,2021 רבמטפסב 1 דעו 2021

+972.3.925.5921 : ימואלניב +1.888.254.7270 : הקירמא ןופצ

ליעל הניוצש תבותכב רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתאב ןימז היהי טנרטניאב החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,ףסונב

.םישדוח השולשכ ךשמל

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

הינופלט ,תדיינ( תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ

.)PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ הרבחה לש היתוינמו

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל

:ףסונ עדימל

רדא רימא

רמא רימת

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781-4951 :'לט

investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 06:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
02:12aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : To release second quarter 2021 results on august 18, 20..
PU
01:52aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the results of the extraordinary general meet..
PU
07/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces The Results Of The Extraordinary General Meet..
PR
07/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 18, 20..
PR
07/27PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Filing of a Shelf Prospectus in Israel
PR
07/04PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports The Interest Rate For The Series D Notes For Th..
PR
06/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports ministry of communuications decision to shut do..
PU
06/28PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Ministry of Communications Decision to Shut Dow..
PR
06/17PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : A - 7 (Form 6-K)
PU
06/17PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 189 M 989 M 989 M
Net income 2020 17,0 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net Debt 2020 1 510 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 498 M 775 M 775 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 708
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avi Zvi Chief Executive Officer
Tamir Amar CFO, Deputy CEO & Vice President-Fiber Optics
Osnat Ronen Chairman
Yaron Eisenstein Vice President-Information Technologies
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.-20.93%775
SOFTBANK CORP.10.56%61 037
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.28.57%44 258
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED10.33%41 482
SAFARICOM PLC22.48%15 476
MTN GROUP LIMITED75.13%12 994