PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS UPDATES REGARDING A POSSIBLE TRANSACTION IN THE FIBER OPTICS FIELD

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, February 21, 2021 - Partner Communications Company Ltd.

("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that, following the Company's report dated November 18, 2020, and further to publications in the media, it has received several bids from various investors to acquire 20% of the rights to use the Company's existing and future fiber optic network for services to private households, for a consideration in excess of NIS 550 million.

The Company is considering the bids that were received. Insofar as the Company will decide to proceed to the stage of binding offers and towards a transaction, it will continue to report.

It should be emphasized that there is no certainty that such a transaction will be executed and/or will receive the required approvals for its completion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "project", "goal", "target" and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements include the Company's expectation regarding the consideration of a potential transaction in which the Company will sell a certain percentage of a legal entity to which the Company will transfer the right of use for 'home connected' in the Company's existing and future independent fiber optic network. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partnerand its operations, including the Company's ability to complete such potential transaction under the desired market conditions and the current and future regulatory conditions, subject to possible economic, regulatory, legal and other developments. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and future developments, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

םיביסה םוחתב הקסעל תורשפאה רבדב תנכדעמ תרושקת רנטרפ םייטפואה

("הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ") מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2021 ראורבפב 21 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר חווידל ךשמהב יכ העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,(PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ) ידי לע תועצה רפסמ הל ושגוה ,תרושקתב םימוסרפל ךשמהבו ,2020 ,רבמבונב 18 םוימ הרבחה ,תיב יקשמל תיאמצעה םייטפואה םיביסה תשרב שומישה תויוכזמ 20% תשיכרל םינוש םיעיקשמ .₪ ןוילימ 550 לע הלועה הרומתב ,הרבחה לש תידיתעהו תמייקה

תובייחמ תועצה לש בלשל םדקתהל טילחת הרבחהש לככ .ולבקתהש תועצהה תא תנחוב הרבחה .חוודתו ךישמת איה ,הקסע תארקלו

.התמלשה ךרוצל םישרדנה םירושיאה תא לבקת וא/ו םתחית רומאכ הקסע יכ תואדו ןיא יכ ,שגדוי

דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא תירבה תוצראב ךרע תוריינ קוחל 27A ףיעסב ןתועמשמכ דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא תללוכ תאז העדוה יפכ ,1934 תנשמ תירבה תוצראב ךרע תוריינל הסרובה קוחל 21E ףיעסבו ,ןקותש יפכ ,1933 תנשמ

US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act-ה קוחב ,Safe Harbor-ה תוארוה יפ לעו ,ןקותש

,"הפוצ" ,"יושע" ,"ןכתיי" ,"ןנכתמ" ,"הצור" ,"ףאוש" ,"ןווכתמ" ,"הפצמ" ,"ןימאמ" ןוגכ םילמ .1995 תנשמ הלא םילימ ךא ,דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא םיראתמ ללכ ךרדב םימוד םייוטיבו םהיתויטהו "הרטמ" ,"דעי" יחכונה עדיה לע הלא דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא ונססיב .הלא תורימא תוראתמה תודיחיה םילימה ןניא דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא .םיירשפא םיידיתע םיעוריא רבדב ונלש תויחכונה תויפיצהו תונומאה לעו ונלש םיזוחא רוכמת הרבחה התרגסמב תילאיצנטופ הקסע תניחב רבדב הרבחה תוכרעה תא תוללוכ הלא home ) יתיבה טנרטניאל שומישה תוכז תא ריבעת הרבחה הילא תיטפשמ תושימ םימיוסמ הלא דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא .הרבחה לש תידיתעהו תמייקה םייטפואה םיביסה תשרב (connected תא םילשהל הרבחה תלוכי תוברל התוליעפלו הרבחל רשקב תוחנהבו תויואדו יא ,םינוכיסב תוכורכ תויוחתפתהל ףופכב ,םיידיתעהו םייחכונה היצלוגרהו םייוצרה קושה יאנתב רומאכ תילאיצנטופה הקסעה תויוחתפתהו תוחנה ,תויואדו יא ,םינוכיס רואל .תוירשפא תורחאו תויטפשמ ,תוירוטלוגר ,תוילכלכ תויושע לעופב תואצותהו םייקתהל אל תויושע הז חווידב תולולכה דיתעה ינפ תופוצ תורימא ,ולא תוידיתע

תורימא לכ ןכדעל וא רוביצה תא ןכדעל תבייחתמ הניא הרבחה .תויופצה ולאמ יתוהמ ןפואב תונוש תויהל .תרחא הביס לשב וא םיידיתע םיעוריא ,שדח עדיממ האצותכ דיתע ינפ תופוצ

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה ("רנטרפ") מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .(היזיוולט יתורישו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ ) תרושקת ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב תורחסנ

.(PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ)

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/ :רנטרפ לע םיפסונ םיטרפל

:ףסונ עדימל

רדא רימא םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

רמא רימת רמ ישאר םיפסכ להנמ

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט investors@partner.co.il :ל"אוד

+972 (54) 781-4951:'לט