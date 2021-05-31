PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF

COMPANY DEBENTURES (SERIES G)

FOLLOWING EXERCISE OF OPTION WARRANTS (SERIES B)

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 31, 2021 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that further to the Company's immediate reports dated April 17, 2019, May 1, 2019 and July 1, 2019, with respect to a private placement in Israel of untradeable option warrants that are exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures, and further to the Company's immediate report dated July 1, 2019, November 28, 2019, February 27, 2020, May 31, 2020, July 1, 2020 and November 26 with respect to the exercise of option warrants of the Company (Series A) and (Series B), 265,104 option warrants of the Company (Series B) that are exercisable for NIS 26,510,400 par value of Series G debentures of the Company, were exercised.

The option warrants (Series B) of Series G debentures of the Company, were exercised at a discount rate of 4.726%, and therefore the weighted discount rate for May 31, 2021 that applies to the Series G debentures (following the issuance detailed in this report) is 0.994%.

Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot") has announced an 'ilA +' rating for the issuance of debentures in an amount of up to NIS 26.5104 million par value that will be issued through an expansion of Series G debentures as part of an exercise of untradeable options. For

further information, see Maalot's report dated May 31, 2021 at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1373468/2/0or its unofficial English translation which is attached hereto.

For additional details regarding the Company's Series G debentures, see the Company's Shelf Offering Report that the Company published on January 3, 2019 (on Form 6-K) at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319000035/zk1922436.htmor https://mayafiles.tase.co.il/rpdf/1206001-1207000/P1206884-00.pdf

