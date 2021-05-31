Log in
    PTNR   US70211M1099

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF COMPANY DEBENTURES (SERIES G) FOLLOWING EXERCISE OF OPTION WARRANTS (SERIES B)

05/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF

COMPANY DEBENTURES (SERIES G)

FOLLOWING EXERCISE OF OPTION WARRANTS (SERIES B)

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 31, 2021 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that further to the Company's immediate reports dated April 17, 2019, May 1, 2019 and July 1, 2019, with respect to a private placement in Israel of untradeable option warrants that are exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures, and further to the Company's immediate report dated July 1, 2019, November 28, 2019, February 27, 2020, May 31, 2020, July 1, 2020 and November 26 with respect to the exercise of option warrants of the Company (Series A) and (Series B), 265,104 option warrants of the Company (Series B) that are exercisable for NIS 26,510,400 par value of Series G debentures of the Company, were exercised.

The option warrants (Series B) of Series G debentures of the Company, were exercised at a discount rate of 4.726%, and therefore the weighted discount rate for May 31, 2021 that applies to the Series G debentures (following the issuance detailed in this report) is 0.994%.

Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot") has announced an 'ilA +' rating for the issuance of debentures in an amount of up to NIS 26.5104 million par value that will be issued through an expansion of Series G debentures as part of an exercise of untradeable options. For

further information, see Maalot's report dated May 31, 2021 at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1373468/2/0or its unofficial English translation which is attached hereto.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR SINGAPORE.

For additional details regarding the Company's Series G debentures, see the Company's Shelf Offering Report that the Company published on January 3, 2019 (on Form 6-K) at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319000035/zk1922436.htmor https://mayafiles.tase.co.il/rpdf/1206001-1207000/P1206884-00.pdf

the Company's press releases and immediate reports (on Form 6-K) dated April 17, 2019 at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319001154/zk1922938.htmor https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1225154 ; on May 1, 2019 at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319001264/zk1922985.htmor https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1226942; on July 1, 2019 at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319001781/zk1923231.htmor https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1238784; on November 28, 2019 at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319002851/zk1923706.htmor https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1265589/2/0; on February 27, 2020 at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320000660/zk2024103.htm

or https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1280967; on May 31, 2020 at:

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1298367/2/0or https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320001682/zk2024516.htm

on July 1, 2020 at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1305998or https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320001907/zk2024622.htmand: On November 26, 2020 at:

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1334904/2/0or https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320003263/zk2025207.htm

and also the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 - "Item 5B. Liquidity and Capital Resources".

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Mr. Amir Adar

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

Email: investors@partner.co.il

הרבחה לש )'ז הרדס( בוח תורגא תקפנה לע העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ

)'ב הרדס( היצפוא יבתכ שומימ תובקעב

)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2021 ,יאמב 31 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר

היחווידל ךשמהב תאזב העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ( הקפנה רבדב ,2019 ילויב 1 םוימו 2019 יאמב 1 םוימ ,2019 לירפאב 17 םוימ הרבחה לש םיידימה ןכו הרבחה לש )'ז הרדס( בוחה תורגאל שומימל םינתינה םיריחס אל היצפוא יבתכ לש לארשיב תיטרפ ראורבפב 27 םוימ ,2019 רבמבונב 28 םוימ ,2019 ילויב 1 םוימ הרבחה לש םידיימה םיחווידל ךשמהב היצפואה יבתכ שומימ רבדב ,2020 רבמבונב 26 םוימו 2020 ילויב 1 םוימ ,2020 יאמב 31 םוימ ,2020 םינתינה הרבחה לש )'ב הרדס( היצפוא יבתכ 265,104 ושמומ יכ ,הרבחה לש )'ב הרדס( )'א הרדס(

.הרבחה לש )'ז הרדס( בוח תורגא .נ.ע ח"ש 26,510,400 שומימל

,4.726% לש רועישב ןויכינב ושמומ הרבחה לש )'ז הרדס( בוח תורגא לש )'ב הרדס( היצפואה יבתכ רחאל( )'ז הרדס( בוחה תורגא תרדס לע לחש 2021 יאמב 31 םויל ןוכנ ללקושמה ןויכינה רועיש ךכיפלו

.0.994% אוה ))הז חוד אושנ האצקהה

תקפנהל 'ilA+' גוריד ןתמ לע העידוה )"תולעמ" :ןלהל( מ"עב תולעמ סגניטייר לבולג יפ דנא סא תרבח שומימ תרגסמב 'ז הרדס תבחרה תועצמאב וקפנויש נ.ע ח"ש ןוילימ 26.5104 דע לש ףקיהב בוח תורגא :ב 2021 יאמב 31 םוימ תולעמ תעדוה ואר ףסונ עדימל .תוריחס אל תויצפוא

.ןלהל ףרוצמ רשא תילגנאל ימשר אלה המוגרת וא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1373468/2/0

םורד ,ןפי ,גנוק גנוה ,הדנק ,הילרטסוא ,ב"הראב ,וקלחב וא ואולמב ,הצפה וא םוסרפל וניא הז חוויד

.רופגניס וא הקירפא

המסרפש ףדמה תעצה חוד תא ואר הרבחה לש )'ז הרדס( בוחה תורגא םע רשקב םיפסונ םיטרפל :ב 2019 ראוניב 3 םויב הרבחה

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319000035/zk1922436.htm https://mayafiles.tase.co.il/rpdf/1206001-1207000/P1206884-00.pdfוא

:ב 2019 לירפאב 17 םוימ )6-K ספוט יבג לע( םיידימה םיחווידהו הרבחה תועדוה תא

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319001154/zk1922938.htm https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1225154וא

:ב 2019 יאמב 1 םוימ

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319001264/zk1922985.htm

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1226942וא

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1238784:ב 2019 ילויב 1 םוימ

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319001781/zk1923231.htmוא

וא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1265589/2/0:ב 2019 ,רבמבונב 28 םוימ

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319002851/zk1923706.htm https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1280967:ב 2020 ראורבפב 27 םוימ https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320000660/zk2024103.htmוא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1298367/2/0:ב 2020 יאמב 31 םוימ https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320001682/zk2024516.htmוא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1305998:ב 2020 ילויב 1 םוימו https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320001907/zk2024622.htmוא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1334904/2/0:ב 2020 רבמבונב 26 םוימו https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320003263/zk2025207.htmוא "Item 20-Fספוט יבג לע 2020 רבמצדב 31 םויב המייתסהש הנשל הרבחה לש יתנשה ח"ודה תא ןכו

.5B. Liquidity and Capital Resources".

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה )"רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולט יתורישו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( תרושקת -ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב

.)PTNR :TASE http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל

:ףסונ עדימל

רדא רימא רמ

רמא רימת רמ

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמ

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781-4951:'לט

investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד

Partner Communications Company Ltd.

May 31, 2021

New Issuance

'ilA+' Rating Assigned To Bond Issuance Of Up To NIS 26.5104 million N.V. Through A Future Private Placement Of Options Dated April 2019

Primary Credit Analyst:

Tom Dar, 972-3-7539722tom.dar@spglobal.com

Additional Contact:

Tamar Stein, 972-3-7539721tamar.stein@spglobal.com

Please note that this translation was made for convenience purposes and for the company's use only and under no circumstances shall obligate S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. The translation has no legal status and S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. does not assume any responsibility whatsoever as to its accuracy and is not bound by its contents. In the case of any discrepancy with the official Hebrew version published on May 31, 2021, the Hebrew version shall apply.

1 ׀ May 31, 2021

New Issuance

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
