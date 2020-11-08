Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Partner Communications Company Ltd.    PTNR

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Partner Communications : Announces Receiving Lawsuits and Motions for the Recognition of These Lawsuits as Class Actions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 01:51am EST

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received 2 lawsuits and a motion for the recognition of these lawsuits as class actions (the "Motions"), filed against Partner and its subsidiaries (together the "Respondents") in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court on November 2, 2020.

In the motions it was allegedly claimed that the Respondents charged the customers a fee for an internet access service provider service (the "Service") after they began receiving this service from another company and that the Respondents did not provide the Service in return for the payment.

The total amount claimed in each of the Motions was not stated by the applicants, but was estimated by the applicants in each of the Motions to be at least tens of millions of NIS.

Requests for recognition of lawsuits as class actions on similar grounds have been recently filed against other telecommunication companies.

Partner is reviewing the Motions and is unable at this preliminary stage, to evaluate, with any degree of certainty, the probability of success of the lawsuits or the range of potential exposure, if any.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
01:51aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving Lawsuits and Motions for the Recogn..
BU
11/01PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the results of the annual general meeting of ..
PU
10/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting of ..
BU
10/04PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for th..
BU
09/30PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Israeli govt awards 5G licences to Hot Mobile, Pelephon..
AQ
09/21PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for the Reco..
BU
08/20PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
08/18PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/18PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results1
BU
08/13PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Results of Frequencies Tender Published by th..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 234 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2019 19,0 M 5,63 M 5,63 M
Net Debt 2019 1 546 M 458 M 458 M
P/E ratio 2019 37,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 464 M 731 M 731 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 745
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Osnat Ronen Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Yaron Eisenstein Vice President-Information Technologies
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.-8.26%731
SOFTBANK CORP.-16.20%55 706
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-1.33%33 148
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.56.26%32 334
SAFARICOM PLC-0.63%11 516
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-21.27%8 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group