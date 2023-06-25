Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in the business of cellular telephony, provided on its second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks. It operates through two segments: cellular segment and fixed-line segment. Its products and services are marketed under the Partner brand. The Company's cellular business segment includes basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, data, airtime, interconnect, roaming, content services and other value added services. The fixed-line segment includes a range of services provided over fixed-line networks, including Internet service provider (ISP) services, business information storage in a data center and cloud services. The Company also provides wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks and fixed-line voice communication services. In addition, the fixed-line segment includes sales of related equipment. It also offers anti-virus and anti-spam filtering.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services