Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Company No. 520044314

The Company's securities registry as of 25.06.2023

Shareholders Registry

  1. Name of registered shareholder:Mizrahi Tfahot Registry Company
    Ltd.
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
    ID number: 510422249
    Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
    Address: 7 Zabotinski St. Ramat Gan 525007
    Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
    Share quantity: 143,439,074 (including dormant shares)
    Are the shares being held in trust: Yes
  2. Name of registered shareholder:Amphissa Holdings Limited
    Partnership
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Partnerships
    ID number: 540312899
    Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
    Address8 Ariel Sharon St. Or Yehuda
    Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
    Share quantity :44,850,000
    Are the shares being held in trust:No
  3. Name of registered shareholder:The Phoenix Pension and
    Provident Ltd.
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
    ID number: 513026484
    Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
    Address: 53 Derech Hashalom St.Givatayim 5345433
    Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share Share quantity :1,123,000
    Are the shares being held in trust:No
  4. Name of registered shareholder:The Phoenix Insurance Company
    Ltd.
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
    ID number: 520023185
    Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
    Address: 53 Derech Hashalom St. Givatayim 5345433
    Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
    Share quantity :812,000

Are the shares being held in trust:No

  1. Name of registered shareholder:Harel Pension and Provident Ltd.
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
    ID number: 512267592
    Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
    Address: 3 Aba Hillel, Ramat Gan 5211802
    Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
    Share quantity :336,341
    Are the shares being held in trust:No
  2. Name of registered shareholder:Harel Insurance Company Ltd.
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
    ID number: 520004078
    Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
    Address:3 Aba Hillel, Ramat Gan 5211802
    Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
    Share quantity :479,190
    Are the shares being held in trust: No
  3. Name of registered shareholder:Robert Palitz ID number type:Foreign passport numer
    ID number: 710219294
    Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: U.S. citizen Address:North Akra, Ghana
    Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
    Share quantity :39,066
    Are the shares being held in trust: No
  4. Name of registered shareholder:Shlomo Tamir ID number type:Israeli ID number
    ID number: 043305689
    Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: Israeli citizen Address:2169, Bnei Brak
    Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
    Share quantity :11,019
    Are the shares being held in trust:No

Bondholders Registry

  1. Bondholder name: Mizrahi Tfahot Registry Company Ltd.
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
    ID number: 510422249
    Country of incorporation or registration:incorporated in Israel Address: 7 Zabotinski St. Ramat Gan 525007
    Bond Type:Bond (Series F) Nominal value (Shekel): 127,901,558 Are the bonds being held in trust:Yes
  2. Bondholder name: Mizrahi Tfahot Registry Company Ltd.
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
    ID number: 510422249
    Country of incorporation or registration:incorporated in Israel Address: 7 Zabotinski St. Ramat Gan 525007
    Bond Type:Bond (Series G) Nominal value (Shekel):680,667,680 Are the bonds being held in trust:Yes
  3. Bondholder name: Mizrahi Tfahot Registry Company Ltd.
    ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
    ID number: 510422249
    Country of incorporation or registration:incorporated in Israel Address: 7 Zabotinski St. Ramat Gan 525007
    Bond Type:Bond (Series H) Nominal value (Shekel):198,407,000 Are the bonds being held in trust:Yes

Option Warrant Holders Registry (not registered)

4. Bondholder name: I.B.I.Capital Compensation and Trusts (2004)

Ltd.

ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies

ID number: 513540070

Address: 9 Ahad Ha'am, Tel Aviv-Jaffa

Securities Type:Partner up-option warrants (not registered) Option warrants quantity:8,168,938

Are the bonds being held in trust:Yes

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

