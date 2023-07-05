Partner Communications Company Ltd.
Company No. 520044314
The Company's securities registry as of 30.06.2023
Shareholders Registry
- Name of registered shareholder:Mizrahi Tfahot Registry Company
Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 510422249
Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
Address: 7 Zabotinski St. Ramat Gan 525007
Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
Share quantity: 143,440,588 (including dormant shares)
Are the shares being held in trust: Yes
- Name of registered shareholder:Amphissa Holdings Limited
Partnership
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Partnerships
ID number: 540312899
Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
Address8 Ariel Sharon St. Or Yehuda
Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
Share quantity :44,850,000
Are the shares being held in trust:No
- Name of registered shareholder:The Phoenix Pension and
Provident Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 513026484
Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
Address: 53 Derech Hashalom St.Givatayim 5345433
Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
Share quantity :1,123,000
Are the shares being held in trust:No
- Name of registered shareholder:The Phoenix Insurance Company
Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 520023185
Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
Address: 53 Derech Hashalom St. Givatayim 5345433
Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
Share quantity :812,000
Are the shares being held in trust:No
- Name of registered shareholder:Harel Pension and Provident Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 512267592
Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
Address: 3 Aba Hillel, Ramat Gan 5211802
Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
Share quantity :336,341
Are the shares being held in trust:No
- Name of registered shareholder:Harel Insurance Company Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 520004078
Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel
Address:3 Aba Hillel, Ramat Gan 5211802
Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
Share quantity :479,190
Are the shares being held in trust: No
- Name of registered shareholder:Robert Palitz ID number type:Foreign passport numer
ID number: 710219294
Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: U.S. citizen
Address:North Akra, Ghana
Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
Share quantity :39,066
Are the shares being held in trust: No
- Name of registered shareholder:Shlomo Tamir ID number type:Israeli ID number
ID number: 043305689
Citizenship/Country of incorporation or registration: Israeli citizen
Address:2169, Bnei Brak
Share type: Ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share
Share quantity :11,019
Are the shares being held in trust:No
Bondholders Registry
- Bondholder name: Mizrahi Tfahot Registry Company Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 510422249
Country of incorporation or registration:incorporated in Israel Address: 7 Zabotinski St. Ramat Gan 525007
Bond Type:Bond (Series F) Nominal value (Shekel): 127,901,558 Are the bonds being held in trust:Yes
- Bondholder name: Mizrahi Tfahot Registry Company Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 510422249
Country of incorporation or registration:incorporated in Israel Address: 7 Zabotinski St. Ramat Gan 525007
Bond Type:Bond (Series G) Nominal value (Shekel):680,667,680 Are the bonds being held in trust:Yes
- Bondholder name: Mizrahi Tfahot Registry Company Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 510422249
Country of incorporation or registration:incorporated in Israel Address: 7 Zabotinski St. Ramat Gan 525007
Bond Type:Bond (Series H) Nominal value (Shekel):198,407,000 Are the bonds being held in trust:Yes
Option Warrant Holders Registry (not registered)
4. Bondholder name: I.B.I.Capital Compensation and Trusts (2004)
Ltd.
ID number type: number in Israel Registrar of Companies
ID number: 513540070
Address: 9 Ahad Ha'am, Tel Aviv-Jaffa
Securities Type:Partner up-option warrants (not registered) Option warrants quantity:7,981,729
Are the bonds being held in trust:Yes
The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.
