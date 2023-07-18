Date: July 17, 2023 To To Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Essence of the Event: Ministry of Communications Policy

regarding Operation of Private Networks

Further to Section 6.2.8.2 of the chapter of the corporation's business in the Company's periodic report for the year 2022, as published on March 28, 2023 (Ref. No. 2023-01- 029092), the Company reports that yesterday, July 16, 2023, the Ministry of Communications published, further to a hearing that it held on the matter, a policy document outlining the rules for the allocation of a frequency band in the 26 GHz frequency spectrum (as well as a narrow band in the 2100 Mhz frequency) for the use of entities that are not cellular operators or national interior operators, for the purpose of operating private networks on a local basis (polygon area) per project (hereinafter - the Policy). Implementation of the Policy will require regulatory adjustments in the relevant legislation.

The Company is examining the Policy and the consequences of its implementation, and cannot estimate them at this time.

Sincerely,

Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Signed by: Adv. Sarit Hecht, VP Legal Counsel & Company Secretary