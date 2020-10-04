Log in
Partner Communications : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on October 1, 2020 and Ending on December 30, 2020

10/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, pursuant to the Company's Shelf Prospectus dated September 3, 2009, as amended to date, and the Supplemental Shelf Offering Report dated April 15, 2010, as amended to date (the "Offering Report"), that the Company's Series D Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.313% for the period commencing on October 1, 2020 and ending on December 30, 2020.

Such interest rate is based on an annual yield of short term debt issued by the State of Israel ('Makam') (as defined in the Offering Report) at a rate of 0.052% and the fixed annual margin for the Series D Notes at a rate of 1.20%, representing a total annual interest rate of 1.252%

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 3 234 M 942 M 942 M
Net income 2019 19,0 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
Net Debt 2019 1 546 M 451 M 451 M
P/E ratio 2019 37,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 413 M 703 M 703 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 745
Free-Float 84,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Osnat Ronen Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Yaron Eisenstein Vice President-Information Technologies
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.-11.70%703
SOFTBANK CORP.-18.40%53 699
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.14%32 165
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.48.65%30 311
SAFARICOM PLC-4.76%10 999
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-14.21%9 023
