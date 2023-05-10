Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Partner Communications Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTNRY   US70211M1099

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNRY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:56:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
4.220 USD   -6.64%
10:21aPartner Communications : Shareholders Registry as of 10.5.2023
PU
05/03Partner Communications : Results of a Special General Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/24Partner Communications : A Judgement Approving a Settlement in a Motion to Approve a Class Action against the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Partner Communications : Shareholders Registry as of 10.5.2023

05/10/2023 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Shareholders Registry as of 10.5.2023

Stock

Share type

Holding in

Name

ID

Address

Exchange

and par

Share quantity

trust?

No.

value

Mizrahi Tfahot

Ordinary

143,439,074

7 Zabotinski St.

share,

Registry

510422249

1083484

nominal value

(including

yes

Ramat Gan 525007

Company Ltd.

NIS 0.01 per

dormant shares)

share

Amphissa

Ordinary

8 Ariel Sharon St.

share,

Holdings Limited

540312899

1083484

nominal value

44,850,000

No

Or Yehuda

Partnership

NIS 0.01 per

share

The Phoenix

53 Derech Hashalom

Ordinary

share,

Pension and

513026484

St.

1083484

nominal value

1,123,000

No

Provident Ltd.

Givatayim 5345433

NIS 0.01 per

share

The Phoenix

53 Derech Hashalom

Ordinary

share,

Insurance

520023185

St.

1083484

nominal value

812,000

No

Company Ltd..

Givatayim 5345433

NIS 0.01 per

share

Harel Pension and

512267592

3 Aba Hillel St.

1083484

Ordinary

336,341

No

share,

Provident Ltd.

Ramat Gan 5211802

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

Harel Insurance

520004078

3 Aba Hillel St.

1083484

share,

479,190

No

nominal value

Company Ltd.

Ramat Gan 5211802

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

710219294 (U.S.

share,

Robert Palitz

North Akra, Ghana

1083484

nominal value

39,066

No

passport)

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

Shlomo Tamir

043305689

2169 Bnei Brak

1083484

share,

11,019

No

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

Total

191,089,690

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 14:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
10:21aPartner Communications : Shareholders Registry as of 10.5.2023
PU
05/03Partner Communications : Results of a Special General Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/24Partner Communications : A Judgement Approving a Settlement in a Motion to Approve a Class..
PU
04/23Partner Communications : Shareholders Registry as of 23.4.2023
PU
04/23Partner Communications : Company's securities registry as of 23.4.2023
PU
04/19Partner Communications : Company's securities registry as of 18.4.2023
PU
04/19Partner Communications : Shareholders Registry as of 18.4.2023
PU
04/03Partner Communications : A Judgement Approving a Request to Withdraw in a Motion to Approv..
PU
03/31Partner Communications picks Adtran to quickly launch multigigabit fiber broadband serv..
AQ
03/28Partner Communications Lt : Partner Communications Company Ltd
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 463 M 944 M 944 M
Net income 2022 -100 M -27,3 M -27,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 335 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 870 M 783 M 783 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 637
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avi Gabbay Chief Executive Officer
Miri Takutiel Chief Financial Officer
Shlomo Rodav Chairman
Yigal Giladi Head-Operations Information Technology
Roi Zohar CIO & Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.-36.61%783
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-1.57%55 817
SOFTBANK CORP.3.70%53 999
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.20.47%28 788
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.4.34%24 908
DIGI.COM11.25%11 735
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer