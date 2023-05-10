Partner Communications : Shareholders Registry as of 10.5.2023
Partner Communications Company Ltd.
Shareholders Registry as of 10.5.2023
Stock
Share type
Holding in
Name
ID
Address
Exchange
and par
Share quantity
trust?
No.
value
Mizrahi Tfahot
Ordinary
143,439,074
7 Zabotinski St.
share,
Registry
510422249
1083484
nominal value
(including
yes
Ramat Gan 525007
Company Ltd.
NIS 0.01 per
dormant shares)
share
Amphissa
Ordinary
8 Ariel Sharon St.
share,
Holdings Limited
540312899
1083484
nominal value
44,850,000
No
Or Yehuda
Partnership
NIS 0.01 per
share
The Phoenix
53 Derech Hashalom
Ordinary
share,
Pension and
513026484
St.
1083484
nominal value
1,123,000
No
Provident Ltd.
Givatayim 5345433
NIS 0.01 per
share
The Phoenix
53 Derech Hashalom
Ordinary
share,
Insurance
520023185
St.
1083484
nominal value
812,000
No
Company Ltd..
Givatayim 5345433
NIS 0.01 per
share
Harel Pension and
512267592
3 Aba Hillel St.
1083484
Ordinary
336,341
No
share,
Provident Ltd.
Ramat Gan 5211802
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
Harel Insurance
520004078
3 Aba Hillel St.
1083484
share,
479,190
No
nominal value
Company Ltd.
Ramat Gan 5211802
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
710219294 (U.S.
share,
Robert Palitz
North Akra, Ghana
1083484
nominal value
39,066
No
passport)
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
Shlomo Tamir
043305689
2169 Bnei Brak
1083484
share,
11,019
No
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
Total
191,089,690
