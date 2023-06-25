Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Shareholders Registry as of 25.06.2023

Stock

Name

ID

Address

Exchange

No.

Mizrahi Tfahot

7 Zabotinski St.

Registry

510422249

1083484

Ramat Gan 525007

Company Ltd.

Amphissa

8 Ariel Sharon St.

Holdings Limited

540312899

1083484

Or Yehuda

Partnership

The Phoenix

53 Derech Hashalom

Pension and

513026484

St.

1083484

Provident Ltd.

Givatayim 5345433

The Phoenix

53 Derech Hashalom

Insurance

520023185

St.

1083484

Company Ltd..

Givatayim 5345433

Harel Pension and

512267592

3 Aba Hillel St.

1083484

Provident Ltd.

Ramat Gan 5211802

Share type

and par

value

Ordinary

share,

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

share,

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

share,

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

share,

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

share,

nominal value

Share quantity

Holding in

trust?

143,439,074

(including

yes

dormant shares)

44,850,000

No

1,123,000

No

812,000

No

336,341

No

Harel Insurance

520004078

3 Aba Hillel St.

1083484

Company Ltd.

Ramat Gan 5211802

Robert Palitz

710219294 (U.S.

North Akra, Ghana

1083484

passport)

Shlomo Tamir

043305689

2169 Bnei Brak

1083484

Total

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

share,

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

share,

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

Ordinary

share,

nominal value

NIS 0.01 per

share

191,089,690

479,190

No

39,066

No

11,019

No

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2023 13:12:01 UTC.