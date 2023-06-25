Partner Communications Company Ltd.
Shareholders Registry as of 25.06.2023
Stock
Name
ID
Address
Exchange
No.
Mizrahi Tfahot
7 Zabotinski St.
Registry
510422249
1083484
Ramat Gan 525007
Company Ltd.
Amphissa
8 Ariel Sharon St.
Holdings Limited
540312899
1083484
Or Yehuda
Partnership
The Phoenix
53 Derech Hashalom
Pension and
513026484
St.
1083484
Provident Ltd.
Givatayim 5345433
The Phoenix
53 Derech Hashalom
Insurance
520023185
St.
1083484
Company Ltd..
Givatayim 5345433
Harel Pension and
512267592
3 Aba Hillel St.
1083484
Provident Ltd.
Ramat Gan 5211802
Share type
and par
value
Ordinary
share,
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
share,
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
share,
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
share,
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
share,
nominal value
Share quantity
Holding in
trust?
143,439,074
(including
yes
dormant shares)
44,850,000
No
1,123,000
No
812,000
No
336,341
No
Harel Insurance
520004078
3 Aba Hillel St.
1083484
Company Ltd.
Ramat Gan 5211802
Robert Palitz
710219294 (U.S.
North Akra, Ghana
1083484
passport)
Shlomo Tamir
043305689
2169 Bnei Brak
1083484
Total
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
share,
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
share,
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
Ordinary
share,
nominal value
NIS 0.01 per
share
191,089,690
479,190
No
39,066
No
11,019
No
The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.
