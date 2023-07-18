Date: July 17, 2023 To To Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Essence of the Event: Tender Results

Further to Section 6.2.7 of the chapter of the corporation's business in the Company's periodic report for the year 2022, as published on March 28, 2023 (Ref. No. 2023-01- 029092), (hereinafter - the 2022 Periodic Report), and Section 6.2 of the chapter updating the corporation's business with respect to the 2022 Periodic Report, as published on May 30, 2023 (Ref. No. 2023-02-04946), regarding a joint proposal submitted by the Company and Hot Mobile Ltd. (hereinafter - Hot Mobile) through a limited partnership that they established1, for participation in the tender for the expansion of an integrated license to provide advanced mobile radio telephone (Cellular) services, in advanced bandwidths that will allow the winners to offer advanced 5G services in the 26 GHz frequency spectrum (hereinafter - the Tender), the Company reports that on July 17, 2023, the Ministry of Communications notified the Company and Hot Mobile of the Tender Results as detailed below.

As part of the win in the Tender, 8 spectrum bands with a bandwidth of 100 MHz each (totaling 800 MHz) will be allocated to the Company and to Hot Mobile for a period of 10 years at a total price of NIS 4.16 million, that will be equally paid by the Company and Hot Mobile after 60 business days from the date of receiving notice of the win from the Minister of Communications.

1 For details regarding the network sharing agreement of the Company with Hot Mobile and the limited partnership

that was formed by the parties for this matter, see Section 23.5 of the chapter of the corporation's business in the Company's 2022 Periodic Report .