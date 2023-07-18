Further to Section 6.2.7 of the chapter of the corporation's business in the Company's periodic report for the year 2022, as published on March 28, 2023 (Ref. No. 2023-01- 029092), (hereinafter - the 2022 Periodic Report), and Section 6.2 of the chapter updating the corporation's business with respect to the 2022 Periodic Report, as published on May 30, 2023 (Ref. No. 2023-02-04946), regarding a joint proposal submitted by the Company and Hot Mobile Ltd. (hereinafter - Hot Mobile) through a limited partnership that they established1, for participation in the tender for the expansion of an integrated license to provide advanced mobile radio telephone (Cellular) services, in advanced bandwidths that will allow the winners to offer advanced 5G services in the 26 GHz frequency spectrum (hereinafter - the Tender), the Company reports that on July 17, 2023, the Ministry of Communications notified the Company and Hot Mobile of the Tender Results as detailed below.
As part of the win in the Tender, 8 spectrum bands with a bandwidth of 100 MHz each (totaling 800 MHz) will be allocated to the Company and to Hot Mobile for a period of 10 years at a total price of NIS 4.16 million, that will be equally paid by the Company and Hot Mobile after 60 business days from the date of receiving notice of the win from the Minister of Communications.
1 For details regarding the network sharing agreement of the Company with Hot Mobile and the limited partnership
that was formed by the parties for this matter, see Section 23.5 of the chapter of the corporation's business in the Company's 2022 Periodic Report .
It should be clarified that there will no change following the Tender results to the period of the license to establish and operate a cellular telephone network in Israel that the Company holds, and it will be possible to renew it in accordance with the provisions of the said license.
The expansion of the license in accordance with the Tender results, is subject to the approval of the Minister of Communications as set forth in the Tender terms.
Sincerely,
Partner Communications Company Ltd.
Signed by: Adv. Sarit Hecht, VP Legal Counsel & Company Secretary
The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.
