Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Partner Communications Company Ltd.    PTNR

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Partner Communications : Announces That Mr. Isaac Benbenisti has Notified the Board of Directors of His Intention to Resign from His Position as CEO of the Company

04/05/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of the Company, notified the Board of Directors of his intention to resign from the Company after nearly 6 years in office.

Partner Communications Logo

The Company's Board of Directors will appoint a nominating committee for a CEO. To date, the end date of Mr. Isaac Benbenisti's position as the Company's CEO has not yet been determined.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms. Osnat Ronen, thanked Mr. Isaac Benbenisti on behalf of the Board of Directors and expressed her gratitude and deep appreciation for his achievements and contribution to the Company, "I would like to thank Itzik for the six years in which he led Partner and with great talent transformed it from an excellent cellular company into a comprehensive telecommunications company. Knowing you, I know that you are always looking for the next challenge and I wish you on behalf of myself and the Company's Board of Directors great success".

Mr. Isaac Benbenisti noted: "These have been six wonderful years at Partner, full of exciting work and groundbreaking achievements. I am proud of the successes that we achieved together and now after I have completed the main goals that I set for myself, it is time to set out on a new path."

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

 

Mr. Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

Email: investors@partner.co.il



 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-announces-that-mr-isaac-benbenisti-has-notified-the-board-of-directors-of-his-intention-to-resign-from-his-position-as-ceo-of-the-company-301261977.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
07:33aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS  : Announces That Mr. Isaac Benbenisti has Notified the B..
PR
03:35aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS  : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for t..
PR
03/25PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS  : Notice of annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
03/25PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS  : Company Presentation Q4 2020
PU
03/25PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS  : Q4 Profit, Revenue Decline
MT
03/25PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS  : Updates regarding a possible transaction in the fiber ..
PU
2020PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS  : Company Presentation Q3 2020
PU
2020PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS  : Announces issuance of company debentures (series g) fo..
PU
2020PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ