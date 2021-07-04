Log in
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

Partner Communications : Reports The Interest Rate For The Series D Notes For The Period Commencing On July 1, 2021 And Ending On September 30, 2021

07/04/2021
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, pursuant to the Company's Shelf Prospectus dated September 3, 2009, as amended to date, and the Supplemental Shelf Offering Report dated April 15, 2010, as amended to date (the "Offering Report"), that the Company's Series D Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.305% for the period commencing on July 1, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2021.

 

Such interest rate is based on an annual yield of short term debt issued by the State of Israel ('Makam') (as defined in the Offering Report) at a rate of 0.019% and the fixed annual margin for the Series D Notes at a rate of 1.20%, representing a total annual interest rate of 1.219%

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

 

Mr. Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

Email: investors@partner.co.il



 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-reports-the-interest-rate-for-the-series-d-notes-for-the-period-commencing-on-july-1-2021-and-ending-on-september-30-2021-301325377.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.


