    PTNR   US70211M1099

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
Partner Communications : To Release First Quarter Results For 2021 On May 26, 2021

05/09/2021 | 05:05am EDT
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0687
North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby 

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from May 26, 2021 until June 9, 2021, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5921
North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR). 
For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:


Tamir Amar

Chief Financial Officer & VP Fiber-Optics
Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951

Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

 

