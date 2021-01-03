Log in
Partner Communications : Reports The Interest Rate For The Series D Notes For The Period Commencing On December 31, 2020 And Ending On March 30, 2021

01/03/2021 | 06:25am EST
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, pursuant to the Company's Shelf Prospectus dated September 3, 2009, as amended to date, and the Supplemental Shelf Offering Report dated April 15, 2010, as amended to date (the "Offering Report"), that the Company's Series D Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.307% for the period commencing on December 31, 2020 and ending on March 30, 2021.

Such interest rate is based on an annual yield of short term debt issued by the State of Israel ('Makam') (as defined in the Offering Report) at a rate of 0.0275% and the fixed annual margin for the Series D Notes at a rate of 1.20%, representing a total annual interest rate of 1.228%

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Mr. Amir Adar
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
Tel: +972-54-781-5051
Email: investors@partner.co.il

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-reports-the-interest-rate-for-the-series-d-notes-for-the-period-commencing-on-december-31-2020-and-ending-on-march-30-2021-301199922.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
