Partners Bancorp : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)
SEC FORM 3SEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
C/O PARTNERS BANCORP
2245 NORTHWOOD DRIVE
(Street)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year) 02/08/2021
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol PARTNERS BANCORP [ PTRS]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock
47,506
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
J. Adam Sothen, as attorney-in-fact
02/16/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations
See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient,
see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Partners Bancorp published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:20:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARTNERS BANCORP
Sales 2019
33,6 M
-
-
Net income 2019
5,88 M
-
-
Net Debt 2019
16,6 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2019
15,1x
Yield 2019
1,23%
Capitalization
122 M
122 M
-
EV / Sales 2018
3,21x
EV / Sales 2019
4,78x
Nbr of Employees
218
Free-Float
54,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.