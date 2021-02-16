Log in
Partners Bancorp : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

02/16/2021
SEC FORM 3SEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Clarke Michael W
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O PARTNERS BANCORP
2245 NORTHWOOD DRIVE
(Street)
SALISBURY MD 21801
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
02/08/2021 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PARTNERS BANCORP [ PTRS]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 47,506 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
J. Adam Sothen, as attorney-in-fact 02/16/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Partners Bancorp published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33,6 M - -
Net income 2019 5,88 M - -
Net Debt 2019 16,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
Yield 2019 1,23%
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,21x
EV / Sales 2019 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 54,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lloyd B. Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Breda President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James Adam Sothen Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey F. Turner Chairman
Shane Niblett Vice President-Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNERS BANCORP5.23%122
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 633
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 834
