VOTING AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT - Form 8-K

VOTING AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT

This VOTING AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT, dated as of November 4, 2021 (this " Agreement "), is by and between OceanFirst Financial Corp., a Delaware corporation (" Parent "), and the undersigned stockholder (the " Stockholder ") of Partners Bancorp, a Maryland corporation (the " Company "). Capitalized terms used herein and not defined herein shall have the meanings specified in the Merger Agreement (as defined below).

WHEREAS, concurrently with the execution and delivery of this Agreement, the Company, Parent and Coastal Merger Sub Corp., a Maryland corporation and a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Parent (" Merger Sub "), are entering into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the " Merger Agreement ") pursuant to which, among other things, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, (a) Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company (the " First-Step Merger "), with the Company surviving as a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Parent, (b) immediately thereafter, the Company, as the surviving corporation in the First-Step Merger, will merge with and into Parent (the " Second-Step Merger " and, together with the First-Step Merger, the " Integrated Mergers "), with Parent being the surviving corporation in the Second-Step Merger and (c) at the Effective Time, the shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, of the Company (" Company Common Stock ") issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than the Exception Shares) will, without any further action on the part of the holder thereof, be automatically converted into the right to receive the Merger Consideration as set forth in the Merger Agreement;

WHEREAS, as of the date hereof and except as otherwise specifically set forth herein, the Stockholder is the record or beneficial owner of, has the sole right to dispose of and has the sole right to vote, the number of shares of Company Common Stock set forth below the Stockholder's signature on the signature page hereto (such shares of Company Common Stock, together with any other shares of capital stock of the Company acquired by the Stockholder after the execution of this Agreement, whether acquired directly or indirectly, upon the exercise of options, conversion of convertible securities, warrants or otherwise, and any other securities issued by the Company that are entitled to vote on the approval of the Merger Agreement held or acquired by the Stockholder (whether acquired heretofore or hereafter), being collectively referred to herein as the " Shares "; provided that, in respect of any such shares of capital stock of the Company acquired by the Stockholder after the execution of this Agreement, "Shares" shall not include any such shares of capital stock of the Company beneficially owned by the Stockholder as a trustee or fiduciary);

WHEREAS, receiving the Requisite Company Vote is a condition to the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement; and

WHEREAS, as a condition and an inducement for Parent to enter into the Merger Agreement and incur the obligations set forth therein, Parent has required that (i) the Stockholder enter into this Agreement and (ii) certain other directors and officers of the Company enter into separate, substantially identical voting and support agreements with Parent.

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual covenants and agreements set forth herein, and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the parties agree as follows:

Section 1.Agreement to Vote; Restrictions on Voting and Transfers.

(a) Agreement to Vote the Shares . Until the Termination Time, at any meeting (whether annual or special and each adjourned or postponed meeting) of the Company's stockholders, however called, and on every action or approval by written consent of the stockholders of the Company with respect to any of the following matters, the Stockholder will:

(i)appear at such meeting or otherwise cause all of the Shares to be counted as present thereat for purposes of calculating and establishing a quorum; and

(ii)vote or cause to be voted all of such Shares, (A) in favor of (I) the approval of the Merger Agreement, the First-Step Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and (II) the adjournment or postponement of the Company Meeting, if (x) as of the time for which the Company Meeting is originally scheduled, there are insufficient shares of Company Common Stock represented (either in person or by proxy) to constitute a quorum necessary to conduct the business of the Company Meeting or (y) on the date of the Company Meeting, the Company has not received proxies representing a sufficient number of shares necessary to obtain the Requisite Company Vote, (B) against any Acquisition Proposal, without regard to (x) any recommendation to the stockholders of the Company by the Board of Directors of the Company concerning such Acquisition Proposal and (y) the terms of such Acquisition Proposal, or other proposal made in opposition to or that is otherwise in competition or inconsistent with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, (C) against any agreement, amendment of any agreement or amendment of any organizational document (including the Company Certificate and the Company Bylaws), or any other action that is intended or would reasonably be expected to prevent, impede, interfere with, delay, postpone or discourage any of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and (D) against any action, agreement, transaction or proposal that would reasonably be expected to result in a breach of any representation, warranty, covenant, agreement or other obligation of the Company in the Merger Agreement in any material respect or in any representation or warranty of the Company in the Merger Agreement becoming untrue or incorrect in any material respect.

(b) Restrictions on Transfers . Until the earlier of the receipt of the Requisite Company Vote or the Termination Time, the Stockholder shall not, directly or indirectly, sell, offer to sell, give, pledge, grant a security interest in, encumber, assign, grant any option for the sale of or otherwise transfer or dispose, enter into any swap or other arrangement that hedges or transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of, or enter into any agreement, arrangement, contract or understanding to take any of the foregoing actions with respect to (each, a " Transfer "), any Shares, other than a Transfer of Shares (x) by will or operation of law as a result of the death of the Stockholder, in which case, this Agreement shall bind the transferee, (y) for bona fide estate planning purposes to the Stockholder's (i) affiliates (as defined in the Merger Agreement) or (ii) immediate family members (each, a " Permitted Transferee "), or (z) by or at the direction of the holder of a Lien (as defined below) as required by the terms of such Lien; provided that, in the case of the foregoing subclauses (x) and (y) only, as a condition to such Transfer, such Permitted Transferee shall be required to duly execute and deliver to Parent a joinder to this Agreement (in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to Parent); provided , further , that, in the case of the foregoing subclause (y) only, the Stockholder shall remain jointly and severally liable for any breaches or violations by any such Permitted Transferee of the terms hereof. Any Transfer of Shares in violation of this Section 1(b) shall be null and void. The Stockholder further agrees to authorize and request the Company to notify the Company's transfer agent that there is a stop transfer order with respect to all of the Shares owned by the Stockholder and that this Agreement places limits on the Transfer of the Stockholder's Shares.

(c) Transfer of Voting Rights . Until the earlier of the receipt of the Requisite Company Vote or the Termination Time, the Stockholder shall not deposit any of the Shares in any voting trust, grant any proxy or power of attorney or enter into any voting agreement or similar agreement, arrangement, contract or understanding in contravention of the obligations of the Stockholder hereunder with respect to any Shares.

(d) Acquired Shares . Any Shares or other voting securities of the Company with respect to which beneficial ownership is acquired by the Stockholder or any of the Stockholder's controlled affiliates, including by purchase, as a result of a stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization, combination, reclassification, exchange or change of such Shares or upon exercise or conversion of any securities of the Company, if any, after the execution hereof (in each case, a " Share Acquisition ") shall automatically become subject to the terms of this Agreement and shall become " Shares " for all purposes hereof. If any controlled affiliate of the Stockholder acquires Shares by way of a Share Acquisition, the Stockholder will cause such controlled affiliate to comply with the terms of this Agreement applicable to the Stockholder.

(e) No Inconsistent Agreements . Until the Termination Time, the Stockholder shall not enter into any agreement, arrangement, contract or understanding with any person (as defined in the Merger Agreement), directly or indirectly, to vote, grant a proxy or power of attorney or give instructions with respect to the voting of the Shares in any manner that is inconsistent with the terms of this Agreement.

Section 2.Representations, Warranties and Covenants of the Stockholder.

(a) Representations and Warranties . The Stockholder represents and warrants to Parent as follows:

(i) Power and Authority; Consents . The Stockholder has full capacity to execute and deliver this Agreement and fully understands the terms herein. No filing with, and no permit, authorization, consent or approval of, any Governmental Entity is necessary on the part of the Stockholder for the execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement by the Stockholder or the consummation by the Stockholder of the transactions contemplated hereby.

(ii) Due Authorization . This Agreement has been duly executed and delivered by the Stockholder and the execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement by the Stockholder and the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby have been duly authorized by all necessary action on the part of the Stockholder.

(iii) Binding Agreement . Assuming the due authorization, execution and delivery of this Agreement by Parent, this Agreement constitutes the valid and binding agreement of the Stockholder, enforceable against the Stockholder in accordance with its terms (except in all cases as may be limited by the Enforceability Exceptions).

(iv) Non-Contravention . The execution and delivery of this Agreement by the Stockholder does not, and the performance by the Stockholder of the Stockholder's agreements, covenants and obligations hereunder and the consummation by the Stockholder of the transactions contemplated hereby will not, violate or conflict with, or constitute a default under, any agreement, arrangement, contract, instrument, understanding or other obligation or any order, arbitration award, judgment or decree to which the Stockholder is a party or by which the Stockholder or the Stockholder's properties or assets are bound, or any Law to which the Stockholder or the Stockholder's property or assets are subject. Except for this Agreement or any pledges, liens or other security interests disclosed to Parent in writing prior to the date hereof (such disclosed pledges, liens or other security interests, each, a " Lien "), the Stockholder is not, and no controlled affiliate of the Stockholder is, a party to any voting agreement or trust or any other agreement, arrangement, contract, instrument or understanding with respect to the voting, transfer or ownership of any Shares. The Stockholder has not appointed or granted a proxy or power of attorney to any person with respect to any Shares.

(v) Ownership of Shares . Except for (x) restrictions in favor of Parent pursuant to this Agreement, (y) Liens, and (z) transfer restrictions of general applicability as may be provided under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the "blue sky" laws of the various States of the United States, the Stockholder (A) owns, beneficially and of record, all of the Shares free and clear of any proxy, voting restriction, adverse claim, security interest or other encumbrance or lien, and (B) has sole voting power and sole power of disposition with respect to the Shares with no restrictions, limitations or impairments on the Stockholder's rights, powers and privileges of voting or disposition pertaining thereto, and no person other than the Stockholder has any right to direct or approve the voting or disposition of any of the Shares. As of the date hereof, the true, complete and correct number of the shares of Company Common Stock beneficially owned by the Stockholder is set forth below the Stockholder's signature on the signature page hereto (it being understood and agreed that such number does not include any securities beneficially owned by the Stockholder as a trustee or fiduciary). The Stockholder or, with respect to any Shares subject to a Lien, the lender or collateral agent, has possession of an outstanding certificate or outstanding certificates representing all of the Shares (other than Shares held in book-entry form or in street name) and such certificate or certificates does or do not contain any legend or restriction inconsistent with the terms of this Agreement, the Merger Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby.

(vi) Legal Actions . There is no claim, action, suit, dispute, investigation, examination, complaint or other proceeding pending against the Stockholder or, to the knowledge of the Stockholder, any other person or, to the knowledge of the Stockholder, threatened against the Stockholder or any other person that restricts, limits, impairs or prohibits (or, if successful, would restrict, limit, impair or prohibit) the exercise by Parent of its rights, powers and privileges hereunder or the performance by any party of its covenants, agreements and obligations hereunder.

(vii) Reliance . The Stockholder understands that Parent is entering into the Merger Agreement in reliance upon the Stockholder's execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement, including the representations and warranties of the Stockholder set forth herein.

(b) Support Covenants .

(i)From the date hereof until the Termination Time, the Stockholder shall not to take any action that would make any representation or warranty of the Stockholder contained herein untrue or incorrect or have the effect of preventing, impeding, or, in any material respect, delaying, interfering with or adversely affecting the performance by the Stockholder of his or her obligations under this Agreement.

(ii)Until the earlier of the receipt of the Requisite Company Vote or the Termination Time, the Stockholder shall promptly notify Parent of the number of Shares, if any, acquired in any Share Acquisition by the Stockholder.

(iii)The Stockholder authorizes Parent and the Company to publish and disclose in any (A) announcement, filing, press release or other disclosure required by applicable Law and (B) periodic report, proxy statement or prospectus filed in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, the Stockholder's identity, ownership of the Shares and obligations and agreements herein.

(iv)The Stockholder shall comply with Section 6.13(a) of the Merger Agreement. Section 6.13(a) of the Merger Agreement is incorporated by reference herein mutatis mutandis.

(v)If the Stockholder has any Shares that are subject to a Lien, the Stockholder shall not take action (or fail to take any action) in respect of the Lien and the Shares subject thereto (including a breach or default thereunder) the intention or primary purpose of which would be to prevent the Stockholder from performing any of its obligations under Section 1 .

(c) Fiduciary Duties . The Stockholder is entering into this Agreement solely in his or her capacity as the record or beneficial owner of the Shares (including any additional Shares acquired hereafter). Nothing herein is intended to or shall limit or affect any actions taken by the Stockholder serving in his or her capacity as a director of the Company (or a Subsidiary of the Company).

Section 3.Further Assurances. At the request of Parent and without further consideration, the Stockholder shall execute and deliver any additional documents and take any further action(s) as may be necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated hereby.

Section 4.Termination. This Agreement will terminate upon the earliest of (a) the Effective Time, (b) the date of termination of the Merger Agreement in accordance with its terms and (c) the mutual written agreement of the parties (the " Termination Time "); provided that this Section 4 and Section 5 shall survive the Termination Time indefinitely; provided , further , that no such termination or expiration shall relieve any party from any liability for any breach of this Agreement to the extent occurring prior to the Termination Time.

Section 5.Miscellaneous.

(a) Expenses . All costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with this Agreement and the transactions contemplated by this Agreement shall be paid by the party incurring such costs, fees or expenses.

(b) Notices . All notices and other communications hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed given (i) when delivered personally by hand (with written confirmation of receipt), (ii) when sent by email ( provided that no "error message" or other notification of non-delivery is generated) or (iii) one (1) Business Day following the day sent by an internationally recognized overnight courier (with written confirmation of receipt), in each case, to the address of the applicable party set forth below such party's signature on the signature pages hereto (or to such other address, number or email address as a party may have specified by notice given to the other party).

(c) Amendments, Waivers . This Agreement may not be amended, changed, supplemented, waived or otherwise modified or terminated, except by an instrument in writing signed by, in the case of any (i) amendment, change, supplement, modification or termination, by all the parties, or (ii) waiver, by the party against whom the waiver is to be effective. No failure or delay by any party in exercising any right, power or privilege hereunder shall operate as a waiver thereof nor shall any single or partial exercise thereof preclude any other or further exercise thereof or the exercise of any other right, power or privilege.

(d) Successors and Assigns . Neither this Agreement nor any of the rights, interests or obligations hereunder shall be assigned by any of the parties (whether by operation of law or otherwise) without the prior written consent of the other party, except Parent may, without the consent of the Stockholder, assign any of its rights and delegate any of its obligations under this Agreement to any affiliate of Parent ( provided that Parent shall remain liable for any failure of its obligations hereunder). Any purported assignment in contravention hereof shall be null and void. Subject to the preceding sentence, this Agreement will be binding upon, inure to the benefit of and be enforceable by, the parties and their respective successors and permitted assigns.

(e) Third Party Beneficiaries . This Agreement is not intended to, and does not, confer upon any person (other than the parties) any rights, powers, privileges or remedies hereunder, including the right to rely upon the representations and warranties set forth herein.

(f) No Partnership, Agency, or Joint Venture . This Agreement is intended to create, and creates, a contractual relationship and is not intended to create, and does not create, any agency, partnership, "group" (as such term is used in Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act), joint venture or any like relationship between the parties.

(g) Entire Agreement . This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement among the parties relating to the subject matter hereof and supersedes all prior agreements, arrangements, contracts or understandings, both written and oral, among the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof.

(h) Severability . Whenever possible, each provision or portion of any provision of this Agreement shall be interpreted in such manner as to be effective and valid under applicable Law, but if any provision of this Agreement (or portion thereof) is held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable in any respect under any applicable Law or rule in any jurisdiction, such invalidity, illegality or unenforceability shall not affect any other provision or portion of any provision in such jurisdiction, and this Agreement shall be reformed, construed and enforced in such jurisdiction such that the invalid, illegal or unenforceable provision or portion thereof shall be interpreted to be only so broad as is enforceable.

(i) Specific Performance; Remedies Cumulative . Each party agrees that (A) Parent would incur irreparable harm if any provision herein were not performed by the Stockholder in accordance with the express terms hereof, (B) there would be no adequate remedy at law for Parent with regard to any breach or violation of any provision herein and (C) accordingly, in addition to any other remedy to which Parent may be entitled at law, in equity, contract or tort or otherwise, Parent shall be entitled to (x) an injunction or injunctions to prevent any breach or threatened breach of this Agreement and (y) enforce specifically the performance of the terms and provisions herein. The Stockholder waives any (I) defense in any action, dispute, claim, proceeding, litigation or other controversy for specific performance that a remedy at law would be adequate and (II) requirement under any applicable Law to post security or a bond as a prerequisite to obtaining equitable relief. The Stockholder will not, and will direct its Representatives not to, object to Parent seeking an injunction or the granting of any such remedies on the basis that Parent has an adequate remedy at law. If any legal action or other proceeding relating to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby or the enforcement of any provision of this Agreement is brought by any party against the other party, the prevailing party in such action or proceeding shall be entitled to recover all reasonable and documented costs, fees and expenses relating thereto (including reasonable attorneys' fees and expenses and court costs) from the other party, in addition to any other relief to which such prevailing party may be entitled.

(j) No Waiver . The failure of any party to exercise any right, power or remedy provided under this Agreement or otherwise available in respect hereof at law or in equity, or to insist upon compliance by any other party with its obligations hereunder, and any custom or practice of the parties at variance with the terms hereof, shall not constitute a waiver by such party of its right to exercise any such or other right, power or remedy or to demand such compliance.

(k) Governing Law . This Agreement and all disputes or controversies arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the internal laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to any applicable conflicts of law principles.

(l) Submission to Jurisdiction . Each party agrees that it will bring any claim, action, proceeding, dispute, litigation or controversy in respect of any claim or cause of action arising out of or related to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby exclusively in any federal or state court sitting in the State of Delaware (the " Chosen Courts "), and, solely in connection with such claims or causes of action, (i) irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Chosen Courts, (ii) waives any objection (x) to laying venue in the Chosen Courts and (y) that the Chosen Courts are an inconvenient forum or do not have jurisdiction over any party and (iii) agrees that service of process upon such party in any such action or proceeding will be effective if notice is given in accordance with Section 5(b) .

(m) Waiver of Jury Trial . EACH PARTY ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT ANY CLAIM, DISPUTE, SUIT, ACTION, LITIGATION, PROCEEDING OR CONTROVERSY THAT MAY ARISE OUT OF, RESULT FROM OR RELATE TO THIS AGREEMENT (INCLUDING THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED HEREBY) IS LIKELY TO INVOLVE COMPLICATED AND DIFFICULT ISSUES, AND, THEREFORE, EACH PARTY IRREVOCABLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY WAIVES, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW AT THE TIME OF INSTITUTION OF SUCH claim, dispute, suit, action, litigation, proceeding or controversy, ANY RIGHT SUCH PARTY MAY HAVE TO A TRIAL BY JURY IN RESPECT THERETO. EACH PARTY CERTIFIES AND ACKNOWLEDGES THAT: (I) NO REPRESENTATIVE, AGENT OR ATTORNEY OF ANY OTHER PARTY HAS REPRESENTED, EXPRESSLY OR OTHERWISE, THAT SUCH OTHER PARTY WOULD NOT, IN THE EVENT OF ANY SUCH CLAIM, DISPUTE, SUIT, ACTION, LITIGATION, PROCEEDING OR CONTROVERSY, SEEK TO ENFORCE THE FOREGOING WAIVER, (II) EACH PARTY UNDERSTANDS AND HAS CONSIDERED THE IMPLICATIONS OF THIS WAIVER, (III) EACH PARTY MAKES THIS WAIVER VOLUNTARILY AND (IV) EACH PARTY HAS BEEN INDUCED TO ENTER INTO THIS AGREEMENT BY, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE MUTUAL WAIVERS AND CERTIFICATIONS IN THIS Section 5( m) .

(n) Waiver of Appraisal Rights . To the maximum extent permitted by applicable Law, the Stockholder waives any and all rights of appraisal or rights to dissent from the First-Step Merger or demand fair value for the Shares in connection with the First-Step Merger, in each case, that Stockholder may have under applicable law.

(o) Drafting and Representation . The parties have participated jointly in the negotiation and drafting of this Agreement. In the event that an ambiguity or a question of intent or interpretation arises, this Agreement shall be construed as if drafted jointly by the parties, and no presumption or burden of proof shall arise favoring or disfavoring any party by virtue of the authorship of any provision of this Agreement.

(p) Interpretation . Section headings of this Agreement are for reference purposes only and shall not affect in any way the meaning or interpretation of this Agreement. Whenever the context may require, any pronoun used herein shall include the corresponding masculine, feminine or neuter forms. Wherever the word "include," "includes," or "including" is used in this Agreement, it shall be deemed to be followed by the words "without limitation." The words "hereof," "herein," and "hereunder" and similar terms, when used in this Agreement, shall refer to this Agreement as a whole and not to any particular provision of this Agreement. Unless the context otherwise requires, the term "party" means a party to this Agreement irrespective of whether such term is followed by the words "hereto" or "to this Agreement."

(q) Counterparts . This Agreement and any signed agreement or instrument entered into in connection with this Agreement, and any amendments or waivers hereto or thereto, (i) may be executed in counterparts, all of which shall be considered one and the same agreement and shall become effective when counterparts have been signed by each of the parties and delivered to the other parties, it being understood that all parties need not sign the same counterpart and (ii) to the extent signed and delivered by means of a facsimile machine or by e-mail delivery of a ".pdf" or ".jpg" format data file, shall be treated in all manner and respects as an original agreement or instrument and shall be considered to have the same binding legal effect as if it were the original signed version thereof delivered in person. No party shall raise the use of a facsimile machine or e-mail delivery of a ".pdf" or ".jpg" format data file to deliver a signature to this Agreement or any signed agreement or instrument entered into in connection with this Agreement, or any amendments or waivers hereto or thereto, or the fact that any signature or agreement or instrument was transmitted or communicated through the use of a facsimile machine or e-mail delivery of a ".pdf" or ".jpg" format data file as a defense to the formation of a contract, and each party forever waives any such defense.

[Signature Pages Follow]

[Signature Page to Voting and Support Agreement]

