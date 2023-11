Partners Group Holding AG specializes in private markets investment management. At the end of 2021, the group had USD 127.4 billion of assets under management broken down by assets class as follows: - private equity (49%); - private debt (22%); - private infrastructure (15%); - private real estate (14%). Income is distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (5.5%), Guernsey (40.4%), Luxembourg (29.7%), the United States (15.3%) and other (9.1%).