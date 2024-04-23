Based on the confidence in the sustainability of the firm's growth, the Board has proposed a dividend of CHF

growth translated into an average AuM growth in CHF of 1% year-over-year, following the strong CHF appreciation. Management fees developed broadly in line with AuM in CHF, amounting to CHF 1'575 million. Performance fees increased 37% to CHF 369 million, representing 19% of total revenues. Together, total revenues rose by 4% to CHF 1'945 million. EBIT increased proportionally with revenues to CHF 1'193 million. Despite the strengthening of the CHF, our EBIT margin increased by 0.8%-points to 61.3%. Profit for the period amounted to CHF 1'003 million, in line with 2022.

In 2023, we grew total Assets under Management ("AuM") to USD 147 billion, representing a growth rate of 8% year- over-year. In our reporting currency, this

2023 was a difficult year for the world, and one marked by a significant acceleration of change within the economy. Our industry has similarly faced a more challenging period, with a muted transaction market driven by a disconnect between buyers and sellers, as well as slowed client conversions impacting fundraising across the industry. In this context, we are pleased that the portfolio of businesses and assets under our stewardship continues to perform robustly, and our financial results are solid.

On behalf of Partners Group, I would like to thank our clients, employees, and shareholders for their continued trust in our firm.

Our Board is committed to best practices in corporate governance and aims to have at least half of its members considered independent and a search for an additional independent Board member has commenced. We expect to nominate a suitable candidate ahead of the AGM in 2025.

since 2019 and has contributed significantly to the Board's entrepreneurial leadership, not only through his Board committee mandates, but especially in his numerous and highly impactful interactions with different teams of the firm around the globe. In the name of the entire Board, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude for his contribution, dedication, and drive in support of our firm over these past years.

I would like to take this opportunity to inform our shareholders that following the publication of Partners Group's Annual Results 2023, Dr. Martin Strobel, Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director of the Board, has taken the private decision to not stand for reelection at the upcoming AGM. Dr. Strobel has been a member of the Board

Our hypothesis that the roles of public and private markets are switching has been confirmed in 2023, as our industry is increasingly becoming the main funding engine of the rapidly changing real economy. Looking forward, we expect the next generation of technology to accelerate the pace of change in the economy, ushering in an unprecedented age of transformation and disproportional productivity, facilitated in a large part by private markets managers. During this next economic transformation we believe our industry will consolidate and business builders, who like Partners Group take a transformational approach to investing, will access a massive growth opportunity in the next 10 years.

1. Votes on the financial and non-financial reporting for the 2023 financial year

1.1. Approval of the 2023 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the individual financial statements

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the 2023 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the individual financial statements.

Notes: the 2023 Annual Report is available on Partners Group's website at: www.partnersgroup.com/financialreports. In the opinion of the auditors, KPMG AG, Zurich, the consolidated financial statements present a true and fair view of the Group's financial position, results of operations, and cash flows in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and comply with Swiss law. KPMG AG, Zurich, recommends approving the consolidated financial statements and the individual financial statements of Partners Group.

1.2. Approval of the 2023 non-financial report (Sustainability Report)

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the 2023 non-financial report pursuant to art. 964a of the Swiss Code of Obligations.

