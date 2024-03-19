2023, in our view, was an inflection point and we expect 2024 to be a transition year as transactions and client conversion periods continue to normalize. Transformational investing - In 2023, all our control investments were originated through the first pillar of our transformational investing approach, thematic investing, to ensure complete alignment of our investment philosophy. The second pillar, entrepreneurial governance, led to a solid average EBITDA growth of 13% with an EBITDA margin of 23% in our direct private equity portfolios.9 In this challenging landscape marked by a consistent acceleration of change, this active transformational investing approach shows its outsized ability to create value, a clear differentiation from more passive investing approaches. This feature will become increasingly important to delivering solid returns for clients. For example, within private equity, in January 2023, we invested in SureWerx, a leading provider of technical and consumable safety products in North America. We identified the company through our "personal protective equipment" theme, which is built on the increasing regulatory requirements on worker

safety. Amongst other initiatives, we intend to redesign the sales and product development processes and transform the company's e- commerce capabilities to increase market reach over the period of our custody. Within infrastructure, our thematic work on the decarbonization giga theme highlighted "low carbon fuels", such as biogas, that support stability during the transition to renewable energy as an under-explored investment theme. In June 2023, we invested in a leading biogas and biomethane platform in Germany, and subsequently rebranded the firm as biogeen. Over the course of our ownership, we intend to build out the platform of plants to use other sources of feedstock for production and develop ancillary service lines such as commercializing carbon dioxide as an e-fuel to capture additional demand. Several realizations in H2 postponed - We elected to postpone most exits originally planned for H2 given that the environment for transactions remained more fragile than anticipated earlier in the year. We were nonetheless pleased to have successfully achieved select realizations on behalf of our clients. Within private equity, we announced the agreement to sell Civica, a UK-based global

leader in developing software specifically for the public sector. Our transformational investing plan focused on moving products towards cloud offerings, expanding and upgrading the quality of Civica's go-to-market and distribution activities, and centralizing operations while also acquiring 24 strategic add-ons to drive additional growth. This allowed us to double EBITDA across our holding period. In 2023 we also completed the exit of a multi- purpose office space in Tokyo, the Tama Centre. Our value creation focused on creating buildings centered on the tenants' needs and on providing a long-term solution to their office requirements. Record number of mandates raised - We sustained our AuM growth trajectory in 2023 and despite the longer client conversion periods across the industry, we were able to raise a record number of new mandates. Such bespoke solutions, which require an integrated platform to function efficiently, allow us to craft differentiated and long-term private markets solutions for our clients. These mandates also build the foundation for future growth as we find that the average mandate client today has tripled their initial investment size since the start of our relationship. Mandates made up 46% of total assets raised, or USD 8.3 billion.