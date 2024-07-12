H1 2024 business update & outlook
The transaction environment has shown signs of gradual improvement during 2024
Global buyout and IPO volumes (in USD billion)1
North America
Improving fundamentals
Europe
1'090
Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
IPO transaction
707
+18%
volume2
536
503
524
521
471
442
Annualized
402
373
332
305
Accessibility to financing
Recalibrating valuations
Tightening credit spreads
Dry powder available
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024e
1 Bain & Company - Private Equity Mid-year Report, as of 15 May 2024. Excludes add-ons; excludes loan-to-own transactions and acquisitions of bankrupt assets; based on announcement date; includes announced deals that are completed or pending, with data subject to change; figures have been rounded; Dealogic. 2 Bloomberg, includes Initial Public Offerings (IPO), primary share offers, and SPACs as of 30 June 2024. 2024 is annualized.
Note: For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Source: Partners Group (2024).
H1 2024 business update & outlook
Realizations within the industry remain low; moderate improvement is expected to occur during H2 2024
Private equity industry liquidity levels
(based on annual realizations in % of NAV)1
50%
45%
40%
35%
30%
Average
25%
Private equity
-57%
20%
industry
15%
10%
2023 trough
5%
(+/- 6 months)
Low liquidity
Low liquidity
Low liquidity
Low liquidity
0%
period
period
period
period
1995
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
2025
"86% [of managers] expect a rise in distribution levels in 2024, the majority (72%) expect this to be moderate"2
May 2024
"[…] we remain in the early innings of the activity recovery, most
notably in Private Equity"3
May 2024
1 Bloomberg, Raymond James Private Capital Advisory: Fundraising Market Analysis (2024). 2 Bain & Company - Private Equity Mid-year Report 2024 (2024). 3 Goldman Sachs
Equity Research, "Assessing current risk/reward across Diversified Financials", as of 30 May 2024. Note: For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future
results. Source: Partners Group (2024).
H1 2024 business update & outlook
The changing environment has initiated a period of natural selection; fewer, more differentiated managers are successfully raising capital today
Industry fundraising (in USD trillion)1
Private equity
Real estate
+24%
Direct lending
Midpoint of
guidance2
Secondaries
1.7
Infrastructure
1.5
-15%
Other
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.1
1.1
Annualized
Since 2021, less overall capital is being raised by a smaller number of more differentiated managers
Number of managers successfully raising capital3 (2023 vs. 2021)
-40%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024e
1 Bain & Company - Private Equity Mid-year Report, as of 15 May 2024. Preqin (2024) data includes funds with final close and represents the year in which they held their final close; includes buyout (incl. balanced and co-investment multimanager funds), real estate, venture capital, growth equity, direct lending, secondaries, infrastructure, distressed and others (fund-of-funds, mezzanine, hybrid, hybrid credit strategies, real asset, PIPE, and CLO funds); Private equity includes buyout, venture capital, growth equity, and distressed. excludes natural resources. 2 Refers to 2024 client demand guidance of USD 20 to 25 billion. 3 Pitchbook (2024) fund count based on funds of over $500mn, 2021: 953 funds 2023: 569 funds. Note: For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures may have been rounded. Source: Partners Group (2024).
H1 2024 business update & outlook
Our platform delivered solid results during H1 2024
$9bn Invested
+55% YoY
$9bn Realized
+69% YoY
$11bn Raised
+39% YoY
- Transaction environment gradually improving
- Strong pipeline built over years of thematic research
- Realizations concentrated across credit and portfolio assets
- Strong 18-month exit pipeline ready to be executed
- 77% of assets raised stem from bespoke solutions
- Interest from private wealth accelerating
Note: For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Refers to Partners Group Holding AG. As of 30 June 2024. Source: Partners Group (2024).
H1 2024 business update & outlook
6
We successfully translated our thematic pipeline into attractive investment opportunities for our clients
Investments1
Portfolio
assets
Liquid loans
43%
18%
$9
Equity
35%
Second.
billion
& prim.
25%
Credit
22%
Direct assets
(Direct equity and direct
lending investments)
57%
- Secondaries often overweighted in periods of economic recalibration as part of allocation management
- Credit volumes tilted towards refinancings as spreads begin to tighten
- Attractive near-term transaction pipeline sourced over several years
1 USD 1.9 billion invested in direct private equity investments, USD 0.7 billion in direct real estate investments, USD 0.7 billion in direct infrastructure and USD 2.0 billion in direct credit investments as of 30 June 2024. Figures include add-on investments and syndication partner investments. Direct equity investments include all direct private equity, direct infrastructure, and direct real estate investments (including direct secondary transactions where Partners Group has a controlling interest). Direct credit investments include direct lending investments ("direct credit"). Portfolio assets include investments into the liquid loans business ("BSL") during the period, which includes collateralized loan obligations and net inflows into dedicated liquid loan investment vehicles of USD 1.6 billion, USD 1.6 billion invested in secondaries, USD 0.7 billion invested in primaries. Note: For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no assurance that similar investments will be made. As of 30 June 2024. Source: Partners Group (2024).
H1 2024 business update & outlook
7
Private equity example: FairJourney Biologics
Porto, Portugal
Top 3
4'000
14
antibody discovery
screening libraries for
antibody treatments
firm globally
antibody identification
in trial
Partner to pharmaceutical companies for the discovery, production, and characterization of antibody-based therapies1
Benefitting from two thematic drivers
- Increased outsourcing of pharmaceutical research services
- The need for end-to-end drug development and manufacturing solutions
Value creation plan
- Broaden capabilities in pre-clinical R&D
- Grow wallet share of existing customers & scale
- Expand into new technologies & along the value chain (i.e. manufacturing)
1 The acquisition of FairJourney Biologics was announced in July 2024 and is expected to close in H2 2024. Note: For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no
assurance that similar investments will be made. Source: Partners Group (2024).
H1 2024 business update & outlook
8
We achieved USD 9 billion in realizations during H1 2024
Portfolio realizations
Portfolio assets
30%
Second.
& prim.
30%Credit $9 38%
billion
Equity
32%
Direct assets
(Direct equity and direct
lending investments)
70%
- Combined credit, secondaries, and primaries drove realizations (68% of total)
- Direct equity exit activity remains slow but is expected to improve in the coming quarters
- Significant exit pipeline; with multiple assets currently in the exit process
Note: For illustrative purposes only. As of 30 June 2024. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no assurance that similar investments will be made. Source: Partners Group (2024).
H1 2024 business update & outlook
9
We raised USD 11 billion in H1 2024; up 39% vs. the same period last year
Fundraising by asset class
RoyaltiesPrivate equity
Real estate
1%
3%
42%
Infrastructure 18% $11
billion
36%
- Private equity: fundraising driven predominantly by private wealth and mandates; Direct Equity V completed fundraising
- Private credit: strong fundraising in direct lending; successful CLO capital raising
- Infrastructure: mandates led demand; fundraising continues for our direct infrastructure strategy
- Real estate: attractive secondary opportunities; demand lower as investors perceive continued challenges to the asset class
- Royalties: initial portfolio ramp-up; broader offering for private wealth and institutional clients to launch in Q4 2024
Private credit
Note: For illustrative purposes only. As of 30 June 2024. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Source: Partners Group (2024).
H1 2024 business update & outlook
10
Differentiation in the current market is key; H1 2024 client demand was driven by tailored private market solutions
Fundraising by program type
Traditional programs
23%Mandates
35%
$11
billion
Evergreens
Bespoke
42%
solutions
77%
- Mandates: solid demand as increasing numbers of private markets investors prefer custom solutions
- Evergreens: demand accelerated as private wealth clients increase adoption of semi-liquid private markets structures
- Traditional programs: more impacted by industry trends; continued demand for closed-ended strategies, but longer client conversion periods
Note: "Mandates" AuM also include commitments by select mandate clients into traditional programs; therefore, the corresponding amount is not included within the AuM category
"traditional" but within "mandates". For illustrative purposes only. As of 30 June 2024. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Source: Partners Group (2024).
