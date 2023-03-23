Partners : Clients

Outlook 2023

We issue a guidance of USD 17 to 22 billion expected gross fundraising for the full-year 2023, with a tilt towards the second half. We base our guidance on the normalization of client conversion pace and on nancing markets stabilizing suf ciently during H1 to support an increase in investment activity later in the year. H2 fundraising is expected to

be further supported by the launch of a number of next- generation agship strategies coming to market at that time.

Our full-year estimates for tail-down effects from more mature investment programs and potential redemptions from evergreen programs amount to between USD 10.5 and 12.5 billion. This guidance includes an expected increase in potential redemptions throughout the year.

Based on our strong investment performance track record, as well as client service excellence, we believe that we are well positioned to continue to be a partner of choice for global investors.