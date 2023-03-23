Partners : Clients

We continue to see strong interest from distribution partners, which typically accounts for between 20% to 30% of total client demand. They represent private individuals and smaller institutional investors. These client groups increasingly recognize the bene ts of private markets and aim to mirror the allocations of larger institutional investors in their own investment portfolios. Usually, they seek to access private markets through open-ended programs with limited liquidity features (evergreen programs).
AuM by type (as of 31 December 2022)
Partners Group | 19
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
2022 at a glance - Client outlook
Outlook 2023
We issue a guidance of USD 17 to 22 billion expected gross fundraising for the full-year 2023, with a tilt towards the second half. We base our guidance on the normalization of client conversion pace and on nancing markets stabilizing suf ciently during H1 to support an increase in investment activity later in the year. H2 fundraising is expected to
be further supported by the launch of a number of next- generation agship strategies coming to market at that time.
Our full-year estimates for tail-down effects from more mature investment programs and potential redemptions from evergreen programs amount to between USD 10.5 and 12.5 billion. This guidance includes an expected increase in potential redemptions throughout the year.
Based on our strong investment performance track record, as well as client service excellence, we believe that we are well positioned to continue to be a partner of choice for global investors.
value creation capabilities, and an entrepreneurial governance approach. The bifurcation between active and passive asset ownership will become more pronounced and future AuM will span between the two. We maintain the belief that while some private market asset managers will take a more passive approach, the answer to the future environment will be found in transformational investing and a focus on designing and managing private markets portfolios as a business ecosystem. As is true in today's market, active growth will remain key in a new era with higher rates and without valuation tailwinds.
In addition, we believe that investors will continue to look for managers of private markets assets which have a differentiated product offering. The signi cant scale of private markets
will require new allocation strategies. Managers who offer differentiated solutions will have a disproportionate bene t and growth from the expansion of the industry as a whole.
Mid-term outlook
For the mid- to long-term we maintain our support for the general consensus in the industry which points towards a compound annual growth rate in AuM of 10% plus from 2021 onwards. This consensus is based on the structural shift between public markets and private markets which are swapping roles. Private markets are, in our view, becoming the new "traditional" asset class, offering investors access to the real economy.
The industry will also face challenges as it evolves, including increased competition, growing regulatory scrutiny, and increasingly specialized market participants. A part of this challenge will result from the democratization of the industry through the growth of wealth management, de ned contribution plans and retail investor access, which will open the door to new market entrants. This democratization will signi cantly develop the private markets investor landscape and DNA. We expect that as new entrants enter the industry along with a new type of clientele, private markets AuM will switch from largely institutional money with a private markets' DNA and limited variability in investment approach to a more tailored investment offering leaning towards what today is considered to be public market DNA.
The rms that will deliver sustained outperformance at scale for their clients in this environment are likely to be well- resourced active managers that focus on thematic sourcing,
Partners Group Holding AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:22:08 UTC.