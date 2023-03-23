Partners : Compensation Report

member of the Board of Directors and Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee
Dear clients, business partners, and fellow shareholders,
We are pleased to present Partners Group's Compensation Report for 2022. In this report, the Nomination & Compensation Committee ("NCC") explains how the compensation for the Executive Team and members of the Board of Directors is aligned to the rm's investment and nancial performance as well as key strategy and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics.
In 2021 we made signi cant progress and are proud of the fact that our compensation report received a 92% approval rating. Over the past year, we again engaged with the stewardship teams of our shareholders1 and proxy advisors to hear their opinions on our compensation structure and its components. We were delighted to hold physical meetings with them for the rst time post COVID. These meetings served as a basis for our internal discussions and in 2022, we decided to make further adjustments to our approach towards compensation. I would like to share these with you in this letter.
Transparency on qualitative factors
The nominal long-term incentive ("LTI") pool granted for the year 2022 continues to be linked to two equally weighted annual performance assessments: quantitative achievements which assess the rm's nancial performance and investment development as well as qualitative achievements which consider whether the rm's strategy objectives and ESG targets were met.
While the quantitative assessment remains unchanged, we increased the transparency of our qualitative assessment by providing better guidance on what strategy implementation and ESG targets were used to evaluate the Executive Team. For the strategy implementation component, which continues to account for 80% of the qualitative assessment, we evaluated six key long-term focus areas. These include transformational investing, scale investment activity, differentiate with bespoke client solutions, grow US client base, develop next generation leadership, and organize for scale. Within each of these focus areas certain sub-targets have been identi ed. The Executive Team's progress on these targets will be disclosed on an annual basis from 2022 onwards.
The ESG targets, which make up the remaining 20% of the qualitative assessment re ect those found in the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report ("CSR"). By linking the targets to the CSR, shareholders will now have insight into what ESG goals the rm considers to be key and therefore integrated into the Executive Team's compensation. In addition, the CSR provides a more comprehensive overview on the status and progress of each target. By providing more de nition to the strategy assessment and ESG criteria we aim to underline the growing importance of transparency to our stakeholders.
Proportion of performance-based LTI
Once the LTI pool is determined it is then allocated between our two LTI plans. We received positive feedback from shareholders when we increased the proportion of performance-based LTI from 33% to 50% in 2021. In 2022, we continued to ensure that 50% of the LTI was performance-
1During 2022 we met with shareholders representing over 15% of our total share capital.
1. Pay for performance and compensation governance
Our compensation philosophy is based upon our rm's values. We are committed to driving forward our strategy of delivering sustainable returns through a focus on transformational investing, bespoke client solutions, and positive stakeholder impact. At the same time, we strive for attractive nancial returns and a premium valuation to honor the long-term trust of our shareholders. In this context, our charter de nes our overriding compensation philosophy for the most important asset of our rm, our employees.
1.1. Principles
When making compensation decisions, the NCC follows three guiding principles which apply to all employees:
• Compensation follows contribution: we have a unique business model and operate as one global rm, albeit with differentiated business lines and functions. The main drivers for the variable compensation elements in the rm's compensation framework are related to individual and team results, as well as to the rm's overall achievements.
Equal opportunity and non-discrimination: we are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate
against employees on the basis of age, gender, race, nationality, or any other basis that is inconsistent with our guiding values. The rm commits to a "pay for performance" and "fair pay" policy and systematically conducts equal pay analyses across our main departments and regions assured by a third party.
• Compensation is not a substitute: compensation is an important pillar of governance and leadership. It is, however, no substitute for a caring culture, for non- material ways of recognizing individual achievements, and for helping in the development of the rm's human capital.
1.2. Pay for performance
We fundamentally believe that our compensation system should re ect our emphasis on long-term value creation for clients and shareholders. The NCC follows the general corporate governance principle of "comply or explain" when Partners Group's compensation philosophy and principles deviate from what are considered best practices. As our rm continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering sustainable performance across economic cycles while focusing on what truly sets us apart:
• Transformational investing: as an investment rm, we seek to generate strong returns by capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders.
Bespoke client solutions: as a client-centric organization, we provide tailored access to private markets and seek to enhance returns through our portfolio management capabilities.
Stakeholder impact: as a responsible investor, we realize potential in private markets and seek to create sustainable returns with a lasting, positive impact for all of our stakeholders.
In Exhibit 1, we translate our corporate and ESG strategies into speci c Group- and Executive Team-level objectives as well as executive Board committee responsibilities.
Exhibit 1: 2022 Group- and Executive Team- level objectives and executive Board committee responsibilities
Investment platform
Group-level objectives
• Achieve sustainable expansion and scale of investment capacity
• Create long-term value in portfolio assets
Financials
• Focus on continuous growth through client satisfaction and therefore AuM advancement
• Balancing cost growth vs revenue growth
Strategy implementation
• Successfully implement key strategy initiatives - six strategic focus areas
• Ensure business & ownership excellence across our platform and businesses
ESG
• Corporate level - create a positive and lasting impact for all stakeholders
• Portfolio asset level - build better and more sustainable assets and businesses
Transformational
investing
Scale investment
activity
80%
Differentiate with
bespoke solutions
Grow client base in US
Develop next
generation teams
Organize for scale
20%
ESG
Investment Oversight
Committee
Client Oversight
Committee
Corporate Development
Committee
Crisis Response
Team
Executive Team-level objectives
Deepen and expand thematic market insight in future growth sectors and expand pipeline of target assets
Drive institutional entrepreneurship at scale with portfolio asset boards at the centre of vision, strategy, and accountability
Scale direct equity investments through growth of platform themes
Continue to scale private debt and integrated business platforms by becoming a premium solutions partner for our industry network
Further build out our leading position as a global provider of private market evergreen programs and tailored mandates for institutional investors
Expand offering of bespoke evergreen solutions for private wealth clients including small institutional investors and private individuals
Increase brand awareness and footprint in the US to win new clients with our bespoke solutions
Grow incremental share of fundraising stemming from the US to be above 30%
Attract, retain, and develop diverse talent to realize full potential of private markets on behalf of all stakeholders
Promote leadership allowing for employee engagement with a culture of innovation
Better leverage technology to allow for scale and improved ef ciency across the platform
Grow business while realizing ef ciencies of scale in our services platform
E: implement the climate strategy
S: further stakeholder impact and diversity
G: promote a strong and effective governance setup
Executive Board-level objectives
Ensure quality/consistency of decision making processes and investment performance
Implement investment-related quality standards and measurement methods
Drive strategic fundraising initiatives and identify new key product and fundraising themes
•
Lead the coverage of the rm's key client prospects and global consultant network
•
Drive the rm via the Board on major business, corporate, and organizational initiatives
•
Guide human capital development, nancial planning, and use of nancial resources
Ensure appropriate organization, communication and decision-making during a crisis
Guide on decisions that are essential to maintain or recover the Group's business operations
LTI Framework
For Executive Team members, LTI consists of two plans, the Management Performance Plan ("MPP"), a performance- based LTI program, and the Share Participation Plan ("SPP"), which aims to further align the interest of the plan participants with those of shareholders. As in previous years, executive members of the Board of Directors were granted their LTI entirely in MPP due to their signi cant shareholding in the rm.
Linking LTI pay to performance
Management
Share
Performance Plan
Participation Plan
Drive pro table
Promotes ownership
Philosophy
growth and investment
mentality
performance
(1) Minimum growth
No direct
of Management
performance
Performance
Fee EBIT over a
condition; indirect via
condition
5-year period and
appreciation of share
(2) generation of
price
performance fees
Vests linearly over
a 5-year period,
Vests in years three
subject to a minimum
(34%), four (33%) and
Vesting2
5-year tenure in the
ve (33%), contingent
respective committee,
on continued
prior to which there is
employment
a 5-year cliff vesting
In Partners Group
In Partners Group
Payout
shares, from year 6
shares upon vesting
through year 14
Allocation
50% of LTI
50% of LTI
target3,4
1.2.1. Management Performance Plan
MPP is the core LTI program for Executive Team and executive Board members as it allows for signi cant upside and reinforces a strong alignment of interests with clients and stakeholders through its two components. Its rst component focuses on achieving Management Fee EBIT growth measured over a ve-year period, while the second component focuses on the generation of performance fees, typically over years 6 to 14, which ultimately derives from active value generation and the realization of investment opportunities in underlying client portfolios. Achieving only one condition while not the other results in no payout. For instance, if better than ex ante de ned return targets for our client portfolios are achieved then the MPP payout can increase. The reverse holds true: if returns for clients fall below such ex ante de ned return targets then the MPP payout will decrease. In the worst-case scenario of insuf cient value creation, the payout can be zero.
Condition 1: Management Fee EBIT component
In order to become eligible for a potential payout, the rm's Management Fee EBIT5 must grow at a de ned minimum rate over a ve-year period. This rate is set with both a oor rate, below which the payout will be zero, and a cap rate, thus limiting the upside potential. The oor and cap growth rates will be disclosed each year by the NCC. For the 2022 MPP, the minimum annual growth rate was set at 2% p.a. and the cap was set at an annual growth rate of 15% p.a. over a 5-year period, as shown in Exhibit 2.
As an example, a Management Fee EBIT growth of 10% after a 5-year period results in a multiplier of the initial grant value of 5.9x. If the initial grant value in 2022 was CHF 1.0 million, then the intrinsic value of the MPP would be CHF 5.9 million in 2027.
Vesting rules in case of retirement: at the time of retirement, all LTIs for Executive Team members and executive members of the Board of Directors shall be deemed to have fully vested and become
unrestricted, provided that the employee has reached the age of 55 and has served the rm for ten years or more as a Managing Director/Partner. The vesting relief is subject to the following: the employee is considered a good leaver, agrees to sign a two-yearnon-compete agreement and will have no new principal employment in the private markets industry. The NCC may use its discretion to make further adjustments to the rules outlined above on a case-by-case basis in order to achieve the best result for the business and the employee nearing retirement.
The NCC decides the allocation of MPP grants based on the total performance fee-weighted investment volume generated during the relevant period. The more potential performance fees generated, the larger the potential upside which may lead to a higher MPP allocation. Thereby, the proportion of MPP relative to the overall LTI pool can range from approximately one-third to two-thirds. The remainder will be granted in SPP. In the case that MPP is less than 50%, a performance condition will be attached to SPP in order to ensure that at all times at least 50% of the LTI is granted in the form of a performance-based incentive. 4 Due to Executive Team rotation actual awards granted in the form of MPP and SPP may deviate from the standard split disclosed in the referenced table. As an example, if a member was to rotate out of the Executive Team or be nearing retirement then their grant could be entirely in the form of SPP. Remaining members would receive the split as disclosed in the above table. 5 The Management Fee EBIT is an alternative performance metric and is calculated as total EBIT International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) less recognized performance fee revenues adding back performance fee related expenses. For a detailed de nition please refer to the 'Key de nitions and alternative performance metrics' section of the Annual Report 2022. Adjustments to the Management
Fee EBIT calculation may occur should accounting or other extraordinary adjustments with an effect on the nancials make the comparison between the start and end years inconsistent.
