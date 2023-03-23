Partners : Compensation Report

Dear clients, business partners, and fellow shareholders,

We are pleased to present Partners Group's Compensation Report for 2022. In this report, the Nomination & Compensation Committee ("NCC") explains how the compensation for the Executive Team and members of the Board of Directors is aligned to the rm's investment and nancial performance as well as key strategy and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics.

In 2021 we made signi cant progress and are proud of the fact that our compensation report received a 92% approval rating. Over the past year, we again engaged with the stewardship teams of our shareholders1 and proxy advisors to hear their opinions on our compensation structure and its components. We were delighted to hold physical meetings with them for the rst time post COVID. These meetings served as a basis for our internal discussions and in 2022, we decided to make further adjustments to our approach towards compensation. I would like to share these with you in this letter.

Transparency on qualitative factors

The nominal long-term incentive ("LTI") pool granted for the year 2022 continues to be linked to two equally weighted annual performance assessments: quantitative achievements which assess the rm's nancial performance and investment development as well as qualitative achievements which consider whether the rm's strategy objectives and ESG targets were met.