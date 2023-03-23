Partners : Corporate Governance Report

All disclosures according to art. 120 et seqq. of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act (FMIA), including further details on the lock-up group and organized group referred to above as well as on option plans, can be found on the SIX Exchange Regulation homepage: www.ser-ag.com/en/topics/disclosure-of-shareholdings.html.
2. Capital structure
2.1. Capital
The issued nominal share capital of Partners Group amounts to CHF 267'000, divided into 26'700'000 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each.
1.3. Cross-shareholdings
Partners Group has no cross-shareholdings of 5% or more with another company or group of companies.
2.2. Authorized and conditional share capital
As of 31 December 2022, Partners Group has no authorized share capital.
As of 31 December 2022, the following conditional share capital is available to Partners Group's Board of Directors: a maximum amount of CHF 40'050 through the issuance of no more than 4'005'000 registered shares, with restricted transferability, that are to be fully paid-in and that have a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each.
The right to subscribe to new shares as part of the conditional share capital increase is granted to members of the Board of Directors and employees of Partners Group through the exercise of option rights (the "Bene ciaries"). Subscription and preemptive rights of shareholders are excluded for this conditional capital increase in favor of the Bene ciaries.
The Board of Directors will determine all details of the terms of issue, such as the amount of issue, date of dividend entitlement and kind of contribution, and will establish the related equity investment plan. The acquisition of the registered shares by exercising the option rights and the further transfer of the shares are subject to the transfer restrictions set forth in section 2.6 below. See also art. 3a of the articles of association (available at www.partnersgroup. com/articlesofassociation).
2.3. Changes in capital
No changes in share capital have occurred during the last three years.
2.4. Shares and participation certi cates
Partners Group has issued 26'700'000 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each in accordance with our articles of association (available at www.partnersgroup.com/articlesofassociation). The shares have been issued in the form of book-entry securities.
Partners Group | 157
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
Corporate Governance Report
Shareholders do not have the right to ask for printing, emission or delivery of share certi cates. Shareholders may, however, request at any time that Partners Group issues an attestation of their stock holding.
All shares have equal rights. Each share carries one vote at shareholders' meetings. Voting rights and certain other non-economic rights attached to the shares, including the right to call and to attend shareholders' meetings, may be exercised only after a shareholder has been registered in the share register of Partners Group as a shareholder with voting rights. Each share is entitled to dividend payments, the amount of which is determined based on the nominal value of each such share. For details regarding shareholders' subscription rights (and exclusion of subscription rights) please refer to art. 8 of our articles of association (available at www.partnersgroup.com/articlesofassociation).
Partners Group has not issued (non-voting) participation certi cates (Partizipationsscheine).
2.5. Dividend-right certi cates
Partners Group has not issued any dividend-right certi cates (Genussscheine).
2.6. Transfer of shares, restrictions on transferability and nominee registration
Share transfers, as well as the establishing of a usufruct (each hereafter the "Share Transfer"), require the approval of the Board of Directors of Partners Group Holding AG. A Share Transfer may only be refused if the Share Transfer would cause the shareholder to reach a shareholding exceeding 10% of the total nominal share capital of Partners Group Holding AG or if the shareholder does not expressly declare the acquisition in their own name. Approval for Share Transfers due to inheritance or matrimonial property law may not be refused. The Board of Directors may grant exceptions to this rule in relation to the trading of shares, for example the recording of persons holding shares in the name of third parties. Nominees may be entered in the share register with voting rights for a maximum of 5% of the total nominal share capital and may be allowed to exceed this limit if they disclose the names, addresses and shareholdings of the persons for account of whom they are holding the shares. The Board
of Directors concludes agreements with such Nominees in relation to disclosure requirements, representation of shares and exercise of voting rights.
Share Transfers approved based on false representations of the transferee may be revoked and the shareholder deleted from the share register. A Share Transfer is deemed to have been approved if it has not been declined within 20 days.
Amendments to the applicable transfer restrictions regime requires shareholder approval with a quorum of at least two- thirds of the represented votes and the absolute majority of the represented nominal share capital.
During the nancial year 2022, no exceptions to the limitations on transferability and nominee registration were granted.
For more details, please see articles 5 and 6 of our articles of association (available at www.partnersgroup.com/ articlesofassociation).
2.7. Bonds, convertible bonds and options
Partners Group currently has no convertible bonds outstanding.
On 7 June 2017, Partners Group issued its rst corporate bond, raising CHF 300 million through a xed-rate senior unsecured CHF-denominated issue (ISIN: CH0361532895). The bond was issued with a seven-year term and a coupon of 0.15% and matures on 7 June 2024. On 21 June 2019, Partners Group issued its second corporate bond, raising CHF 500 million through a xed-rate senior unsecured CHF-denominated issue (ISIN: CH0419041287). The bond was issued with an eight-year term and a coupon of 0.40% and matures on 21 June 2027. Please see note 13 to the consolidated nancial statements in the Annual Report 2022 for comprehensive information on the bonds issued by the rm.
Since 30 June 2000, Partners Group has established regular share and option programs that entitle management personnel and a large number of employees to purchase and/ or hold shares in the entity. The options can be settled either by the issuance of shares out of conditional share capital or by the delivery of existing shares (treasury shares). Please see note 4 to the consolidated nancial statements in the Annual Report 2022 for comprehensive information on the share and option program of the rm.
Partners Group has not issued any further options or warrants
