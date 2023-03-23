Partners : Corporate Governance Report

Partners Group has no cross-shareholdings of 5% or more with another company or group of companies.

2.2. Authorized and conditional share capital

As of 31 December 2022, Partners Group has no authorized share capital.

As of 31 December 2022, the following conditional share capital is available to Partners Group's Board of Directors: a maximum amount of CHF 40'050 through the issuance of no more than 4'005'000 registered shares, with restricted transferability, that are to be fully paid-in and that have a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each.

The right to subscribe to new shares as part of the conditional share capital increase is granted to members of the Board of Directors and employees of Partners Group through the exercise of option rights (the "Bene ciaries"). Subscription and preemptive rights of shareholders are excluded for this conditional capital increase in favor of the Bene ciaries.

The Board of Directors will determine all details of the terms of issue, such as the amount of issue, date of dividend entitlement and kind of contribution, and will establish the related equity investment plan. The acquisition of the registered shares by exercising the option rights and the further transfer of the shares are subject to the transfer restrictions set forth in section 2.6 below. See also art. 3a of the articles of association (available at www.partnersgroup. com/articlesofassociation).

2.3. Changes in capital

No changes in share capital have occurred during the last three years.

2.4. Shares and participation certi cates

Partners Group has issued 26'700'000 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each in accordance with our articles of association (available at www.partnersgroup.com/articlesofassociation). The shares have been issued in the form of book-entry securities.