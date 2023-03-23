Advanced search
    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:55:10 2023-03-23 am EDT
825.60 CHF   +0.17%
09:23aPartners : Clients
PU
09:23aPartners : Financial Statements
PU
09:23aPartners : Compensation Report
PU
Partners : Financial Statements

03/23/2023 | 09:23am EDT
- Consolidated income statement for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021

40

- Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021

41

- Consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2022 and 2021

42

- Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021

44

- Consolidated statement of cash flows for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021

46

- Notes to the consolidated financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021

48

Report of the auditors on the consolidated

financial statements

Partners Group | 35

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Report of the auditors on the consolidated

financial statements

36 | Partners Group

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Report of the auditors on the consolidated

financial statements

Partners Group | 37

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Report of the auditors on the consolidated

financial statements

38 | Partners Group

Disclaimer

Partners Group Holding AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 126 M 2 302 M 2 302 M
Net income 2023 1 091 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
Net cash 2023 411 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 4,69%
Capitalization 21 495 M 23 267 M 23 267 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,92x
EV / Sales 2024 8,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 824,20 CHF
Average target price 985,41 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Layton Chief Executive Officer
Hans Ploos van Amstel CFO, Head-Group Finance & Corporate Development
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman
Raymond Schnidrig Chief Technology Officer & Head-Technology
Andreas Knecht COO, General Counsel, Head-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.91%23 267
EQT AB (PUBL)-6.80%23 559
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-3.12%2 179
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC8.18%2 065
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-13.25%2 036
RATOS AB (PUBL)-25.28%1 019
