    CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
2023-04-24
863.20 CHF   +0.84%
01:02aPartners Group reports on 2022 corporate sustainability performance
EQ
04/24Partners : Our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
04/24Private markets are switching roles with public markets in financing the real economy, setting the stage for fundamental change within the industry, says new research from Partners Group
EQ
Partners Group reports on 2022 corporate sustainability performance

04/25/2023 | 01:02am EDT
Partners Group / Key word(s): ESG
Partners Group reports on 2022 corporate sustainability performance

25.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 25 April 2023

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today publishes its annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which provides a detailed overview of the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across its investment portfolio and at corporate level in 2022.

In May 2022, following more than 15 years of sustainability leadership, Partners Group consolidated its efforts into one overarching Sustainability Strategy that articulated the firm’s commitment to creating lasting positive impact.

The Strategy sets out the firm’s key ESG focus areas at both portfolio and corporate level. These include tackling climate change, realizing employees’ potential, and achieving ownership excellence and sustainability at scale. Each of these areas has related targets and projects attached to enable the firm to focus on impact and track progress over time.

André Frei, Chairman of Sustainability, Partners Group, states: “We are proud of our long track record of sustainability leadership in private markets. In 2022, we laid a solid foundation for our Sustainability Strategy, which will result in the development of meaningful ESG journeys at corporate and portfolio level to meet the expectations of clients, investors, regulators, and all our stakeholders. We remain committed to reporting on our sustainability performance in a transparent manner and to maintaining an open dialogue with our stakeholders.”

 

Notable steps taken towards the achievement of Partners Group’s sustainability goals in 2022 include:

  • Investing >USD 2 billion in decarbonization-related portfolio assets on behalf of its clients, including US energy-as-a-service provider Budderfly, Indian renewable energy platform Sunsure, and Icelandic data center operator atNorth
  • Structuring and investing in 20 sustainability-linked loans (SLLs), on behalf of its clients, to support transactions worth a combined enterprise value of USD 39 billion. SLLs provide an incentive for borrowers to improve on their ESG profile by setting sustainability performance targets
  • Building on its track record of collecting ESG indicators from portfolio companies since 2014 by seeking external assurance for portfolio data reported in 2022. In total, 85% of Partners Group’s controlled portfolio companies[1] had three key ESG data indicators externally assured after two years of ownership
  • Developing a 13-year Direct Air Capture (DAC) agreement with Climeworks, a leading designer, developer, and operator of DAC plants, to contribute to the firm’s goal of achieving net negative greenhouse emissions by 2030
  • Publishing its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report

During the year, Partners Group received industry recognition of its sustainability efforts through its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second year running as well as the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023.

 

The Corporate Sustainability Report as of 31 December 2022 was published today at 7:00am CET and is available for download at: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/sustainability/reports-presentations/.

[1] The term controlled assets, companies or investments refers to Private Equity or Private Infrastructure investments owned by Partners Group on behalf of its clients with a controlling stake larger than 50% as per 31 December 2022

About Partners Group
Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 195 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 135 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,800 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Shareholder relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Jenny Blinch
Phone: +44 207 575 2571
Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615719

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615719  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615719&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
