By Pierre Bertrand

Partners Group Holding said that it will invest in Exus, planning to commit up to 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in the international renewables asset management and development company.

Exus is a provider of third-party asset management and project development services for wind and battery storage projects. The company manages more than 11 gigawatts of renewable energy assets and has developed 2.4 gigawatts of assets in Europe and North America, Partners said in a statement Wednesday.

Partners said that it intends to transform Exus into a next-generation platform that builds, owns and operates renewable assets in addition to its asset management services.

"Partners Group will work with management on a value creation plan that will include executing on seed portfolio investment opportunities, growing the Company's expertise through targeted hires, and expanding its project pipeline through accretive acquisitions and partnerships," the company said.

The company helps investors source possible acquisitions, manage project construction, optimize technical performance and reduce risk, Partners said.

