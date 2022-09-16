Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Partners Group Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:23 2022-09-16 am EDT
908.20 CHF   -1.28%
09/09PARTNERS : Investor Relations presentation
PU
09/09Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target on Partners Group, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
09/06Octavian Lowers Price Target on Partners Group, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Partners Group to sell a 20% stake in 731.5 MW Dutch offshore windfarm

09/16/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partners Group / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Partners Group to sell a 20% stake in 731.5 MW Dutch offshore windfarm

16.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 16 September 2022

  • Borssele III / IV benefits from highly visible, long-term contracted cashflows
  • Partners Group has guided the windfarm through construction to full operational status
  • Borssele III / IV is another example of Partners Group's focus on thematic investing in next-generation infrastructure 

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, agreed to sell a 20% stake in Dutch offshore windfarm Borssele III / IV ("Borssele") to Swiss Life Asset Managers on behalf of its investors. 

Borssele is a fully operational offshore windfarm located 55 kilometers from the Port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands. The windfarm is comprised of 77 turbines and benefits from a feed-in premium regime, which provides highly visible, long-term contracted cashflows. Borssele began operations in 2021. The windfarm is designed to generate 3,000 GWh of energy annually, which is enough to power approximately 825,000 Dutch households. Partners Group invested in Borssele in June 2018 as part of its thematic approach to investing in infrastructure assets that benefit from decarbonization trends.

During its holding period, Partners Group has transformed Borssele by successfully implementing several value creation initiatives, alongside other shareholders. This included ensuring the windfarm's construction was completed within budget.

David Daum, Managing Director, Private Infrastructure Europe, Partners Group, says: "Through our thematic investing approach, we identified offshore wind at the right time as a key contributor towards achieving global net-zero goals in a high growth market. We invested in Borssele before construction had started, contributed to the set-up of an independent organisation to handle daily operations, and guided the project through difficult conditions during the COVID pandemic to full operational status. Borssele now generates the equivalent of 2.3% of Dutch electricity demand."

Borssele's other shareholders are Shell, Eneco, INPEX, and Luxcara. 

Partners Group's Private Infrastructure business has USD 21 billion in assets under management and has made over 130 investments in 18 countries globally.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Partners Group was advised by Rothschild & Co as its financial advisor and Clifford Chance LLP as its legal advisor.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested USD 185 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 131 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,600 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Partners Group media relations contact
Henry Weston

Phone: +44 207 575 2593
Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1443949

 
End of News EQS News Service

1443949  16.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1443949&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
09/09PARTNERS : Investor Relations presentation
PU
09/09Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target on Partners Group, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
09/06Octavian Lowers Price Target on Partners Group, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
09/06Partners Group Interim Report 2022
EQ
08/31BNP Paribas Lowers Price Target on Partners Group, Maintains Neutral Recommendation
MT
08/30Partners Group Acquires Finnish Real Estate Portfolio
MT
08/30Partners Group Remains Upbeat on Full-year Performance Despite Interim Earnings Slump
MT
08/30TRANSCRIPT : Partners Group Holding AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2022
CI
08/30PARTNERS : H1 results presentation
PU
08/30Partners Group Affirms FY22 Outlook Despite Lower Interim Profit Amid Market Volatility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 897 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
Net income 2022 1 033 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
Net cash 2022 197 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 23 993 M 24 988 M 24 988 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 920,00 CHF
Average target price 1 278,63 CHF
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Layton Chief Executive Officer
Hans Ploos van Amstel CFO, Head-Group Finance & Corporate Development
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman
Raymond Schnidrig Chief Technology Officer & Head-Technology
Andreas Knecht Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-39.17%24 988
EQT AB (PUBL)-48.15%23 556
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-19.85%2 909
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-47.26%2 460
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-12.05%2 321
RATOS AB (PUBL)-24.87%1 359