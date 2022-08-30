Partners : H1 results presentation

1 Source: Private Markets Navigator for 2022 available for download at: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/news-views/perspectives/current/2 Global aggregate is NAV-weighted as per Partners Group's asset split across US, Europe, other advanced and emerging markets.

3 Market valuations refer to price-to-earnings ratios for public equities, enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for private equity, capitalization rates for private real estate and underwriting internal rate of return for private infrastructure.

Source: Partners Group (2022). Note: For illustrative purposes only.