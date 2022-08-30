Log in
    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25 2022-08-30 am EDT
958.00 CHF   -0.50%
PARTNERS : H1 results presentation
PU
Partners Group Affirms FY22 Outlook Despite Lower Interim Profit Amid Market Volatility
MT
Partners Group reports strong H1 management fee growth driven by robust client demand; lower performance fees in line with guidance
EQ
Partners : H1 results presentation

08/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Interim results 2022

David Layton Chief Executive Officer | Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer

INTERIM RESULTS 2022

2

How we deliver sustainable growth

Investments

Clients

Financials

Market with uncertain

Thought leadership in

Underlying business

dynamics; focus remains on

bespoke solutions

growth translates into

thematic investing and

continues to drive

H1 mgmt. fees of

entrepreneurship at scale

client demand

+18% year-on-year

Source: Partners Group (2022).

INTERIM RESULTS 2022

3

Private markets investment and fundraising activity continues amid higher uncertainty

Private markets investments1 (USD bn)

851

498

578

485

486

463

396

avg.

286

335

366

YTD

August

  • After an exceptional 2021, and amidst economic uncertainty, investment volumes are returning to mean levels
  • Despite more challenging financing markets, quality assets are still garnering attention and receiving attractive bids

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022e

Private markets fundraising1 (USD bn)

1'449

1'020

1'138 1'178 1'263 1'179

avg.

799

590

679

451

YTD

August

  • The industry's future growth is supported by its increasing reach serving a larger part of the economy with diversified offerings
  • Fundraising activity continues for quality managers despite a more crowded universe

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022e

1 Source: Preqin (2022). Private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure data 2012-2022 YTD August. As of YTD August 2022, USD 373

billion was invested and USD 840 billion was raised). Note: For illustrative purposes only. Source: Partners Group (2022).

INTERIM RESULTS 2022

4

Thoughtful investment approach

Partners Group's base case and asset testing scenarios1; we began

building higher inflation into our valuations several years ago

Base case

Asset testing

Inflationary

Stagflation

Anemic growth

Growth

Real GDP growth2

US: 2.0% - 3.0%

1.0% - 2.0%

1.0% - 2.0%

(next 5-year average)

EU: 1.5% - 2.0%

Inflation2

US: 3.0% - 4.0%

4.0% - 5.0%

1.0% - 2.0%

(next 5-year average)

EU: ~2.0%

Change in Fed

+200 to 250 bps

+350 to 450 bps

funds rate

Unchanged

(to c. 2.0 - 2.8%)

(to 3.5 - 4.8%)

(in 5 years' time)

Market valuations3

5-15% lower

15-25% lower

10% lower

(in 5 years' time)

Conservative scenario

applied

Stock

Asset testing

Stagflation

2.

2.

4.0% - 5.0%

+100

+350 to 450 bps

(to 3.5 - 4.8%)

0-

15-25% lower

1 Source: Private Markets Navigator for 2022 available for download at: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/news-views/perspectives/current/2 Global aggregate is NAV-weighted as per Partners Group's asset split across US, Europe, other advanced and emerging markets.

3 Market valuations refer to price-to-earnings ratios for public equities, enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for private equity, capitalization rates for private real estate and underwriting internal rate of return for private infrastructure.

Source: Partners Group (2022). Note: For illustrative purposes only.

INTERIM RESULTS 2022

5

Thematic investing allows us to identify the right assets throughout market cycles

Private

infra.

Theme: EaaS solution provider

for the measurement, reduction,

and management of energy

Our current investment themes

demand and consumption

Transformation: build the firm

into a next-generation business,

Build-to-rent

Data centers

via scaling and platform building

E-commerce

fuels

demand

Flexible living

Energy-as-a-

Accessible

spaces

service (EaaS)

healthcare

Mission

Last mile

critical parts

logistics

Offshore

energy

Theme: long-term growth drivers within accessible and well-positioned dermatology practices were identified

Transformation: develop integrated dermatology ecosystem

Education &

housing

Private

equity

Critical

supply chain

Private

CoreDux

infrastructur

debt e

Theme: designer and manufacturer of mission critical highly tailored metallic hoses for the semiconductor industry

Value proposal: digitization and automation is growing and CoreDux is strongly positioned

Private

infra.

Theme: well-positioned to capitalize on the transformative trends driving growth in the offshore wind industry

Transformation: grow into an offshore wind servicing firm in place of prior oil rig offering

Note: For illustrative purposes only. There is no assurance that similar investments will be made. There is no guarantee that the investment will be successful.

Source: Partners Group (2022).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Partners Group Holding AG published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
