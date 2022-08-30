Partners : H1 results presentation
Interim results 2022
David Layton Chief Executive Officer | Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer
How we deliver sustainable growth
Investments
Clients
Financials
Market with uncertain
Thought leadership in
Underlying business
dynamics; focus remains on
bespoke solutions
growth translates into
thematic investing and
continues to drive
H1 mgmt. fees of
entrepreneurship at scale
client demand
+18% year-on-year
Source: Partners Group (2022).
Private markets investment and fundraising activity continues amid higher uncertainty
Private markets investments
1 (USD bn)
851
498
578
485
486
463
396
avg.
286
335
366
YTD
August
After an exceptional 2021, and amidst economic uncertainty, investment volumes are returning to mean levels
Despite more challenging financing markets, quality assets are still garnering attention and receiving attractive bids
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022e
Private markets fundraising
1 (USD bn)
1'449
1'020
1'138 1'178 1'263 1'179
avg.
799
590
679
451
YTD
August
The industry's future growth is supported by its increasing reach serving a larger part of the economy with diversified offerings
Fundraising activity continues for quality managers despite a more crowded universe
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022e
1 Source: Preqin (2022). Private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure data 2012-2022 YTD August. As of YTD August 2022, USD 373
billion was invested and USD 840 billion was raised).
Note: For illustrative purposes only. Source: Partners Group (2022).
Thoughtful investment approach
Partners Group's base case and asset testing scenarios
1; we began
building higher inflation into our valuations several years ago
Base case
Asset testing
Inflationary
Stagflation
Anemic growth
Growth
Real GDP growth
2
US: 2.0% - 3.0%
1.0% - 2.0%
1.0% - 2.0%
(next 5-year average)
EU: 1.5% - 2.0%
Inflation
2
US: 3.0% - 4.0%
4.0% - 5.0%
1.0% - 2.0%
(next 5-year average)
EU: ~2.0%
Change in Fed
+200 to 250 bps
+350 to 450 bps
funds rate
Unchanged
(to c. 2.0 - 2.8%)
(to 3.5 - 4.8%)
(in 5 years' time)
Market valuations
3
5-15% lower
15-25% lower
10% lower
(in 5 years' time)
Conservative scenario
applied
Stock
Asset testing
Stagflation
2.
2.
4.0% - 5.0%
+100
+350 to 450 bps
(to 3.5 - 4.8%)
0-
15-25% lower
1 Source: Private Markets Navigator for 2022 available for download at: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/news-views/perspectives/current/ 2 Global aggregate is NAV-weighted as per Partners Group's asset split across US, Europe, other advanced and emerging markets.
3 Market valuations refer to price-to-earnings ratios for public equities, enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for private equity, capitalization rates for private real estate and underwriting internal rate of return for private infrastructure.
Source: Partners Group (2022). Note: For illustrative purposes only.
Thematic investing allows us to identify the right assets throughout market cycles
Private
infra.
Theme: EaaS solution provider
for the measurement, reduction,
and management of energy
Our current investment themes
demand and consumption
Transformation:
build the firm
into a next-generation business,
Build-to-rent
Data centers
via scaling and platform building
E-commerce
fuels
demand
Flexible living
Energy-as-a-
Accessible
spaces
service (EaaS)
healthcare
Mission
Last mile
critical parts
logistics
Offshore
energy
Theme: long-term growth drivers within accessible and well-positioned dermatology practices were identified
Transformation:
develop integrated dermatology ecosystem
Education &
housing
Critical
supply chain
Private
CoreDux
infrastructur
debt
e
Theme: designer and manufacturer of mission critical highly tailored metallic hoses for the semiconductor industry
Value proposal:
digitization and automation is growing and CoreDux is strongly positioned
Private
infra.
Theme: well-positioned to capitalize on the transformative trends driving growth in the offshore wind industry
Transformation:
grow into an offshore wind servicing firm in place of prior oil rig offering
Note: For illustrative purposes only. There is no assurance that similar investments will be made. There is no guarantee that the investment will be successful.
Source: Partners Group (2022).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Partners Group Holding AG published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:03:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Analyst Recommendations on PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Sales 2022
1 848 M
1 907 M
1 907 M
Net income 2022
1 019 M
1 051 M
1 051 M
Net cash 2022
219 M
226 M
226 M
P/E ratio 2022
24,7x
Yield 2022
3,47%
Capitalization
25 388 M
26 196 M
26 196 M
EV / Sales 2022
13,6x
EV / Sales 2023
10,6x
Nbr of Employees
1 573
Free-Float
82,2%
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
962,80 CHF
Average target price
1 273,31 CHF
Spread / Average Target
32,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.