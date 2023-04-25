Advanced search
03:18pPartners : Our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report update
PU
08:00aTranscript : Partners Group Holding AG - Special Call
CI
04:33aEnBW doubles LNG purchase commitment at planned Stade terminal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Partners : Our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report update

04/25/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 APRIL 2023

Corporate Sustainability Update 2022

André Frei Chairman of Sustainability | Kirsta Anderson Chief People Officer | Carmela Mondino Head of ESG | Torborg Chetkovich MD, Private Infrastructure

For Institutional Use Only - Not for Public Distribution

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE 2022

2

Table of contents

1 Sustainability OVERVIEW at Partners Group

2 Sustainability at PORTFOLIO level in 2022

3 Sustainability at CORPORATElevel in 2022

4 Q&A

SUSTAINABILITY OVERVIEW AT PARTNERS GROUP

3

Partners Group has been committed to sustainability for more than 15 years

Signature of the UN-backed

Principles for Responsible

Launch of the PG

Investment (UN PRI)

LIFE Strategy

Publication of the Partners

Founding signatory of the IFC's

Operating Principles for Impact

Group Charter, which defines

Management

our purpose, vision, and values

First global private markets firm to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability

Indices (DJSI)

2006

2008

2014/2015

2016

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Establishment of our

Development of our

Development of our Climate

Launch of our Sustainability

ESG & Sustainability

ESG due diligence tool based on

Change Strategy

Strategy

Directive

the SASB metrics

Source: Partners Group (2023). There is no assurance that similar results will be achieved. The actual development of the roadmap depends on many factors and may differ significantly. For illustrative purposes only. Although ESG factors may be considered throughout the investment decision process, it should be noted that ESG is not the predominant strategy for Partners Group funds.

SUSTAINABILITY OVERVIEW AT PARTNERS GROUP

4

Our sustainability activities and achievements in 2022

Key highlights

  • Invested >USD 2 billion in decarbonization-related assets
  • Structured 20 sustainability-linked loans
  • 80% of Partners Group's controlled portfolio companies had the majority of their key ESG data indicators externally assured1
  • Developed a 13-year Direct Air Capture (DAC) agreement with Climeworks, a leading designer, developer, and operator of DAC plants
  • Published first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report
  • DJSI inclusion for second year running

How we define sustainability

At Partners Group, we define sustainability as a balanced and long-term focus on:

People

Planet

Prosperity

Refining our ESG data collection

82%

  • of questions answered in our annual ESG data collection exercise in 2022

This will bring us closer to achieving our goal of building better and more sustainable businesses

Source: Partners Group (2023). There is no assurance that similar results will be achieved. For illustrative purposes only. 1After two years of ownership. Having assured KPIs' means that Partners Group has obtained an external limited negative assurance report for some or all of the requested indicators.

SUSTAINABILITY OVERVIEW AT PARTNERS GROUP

5

Our Sustainability Strategy: launched in May 2022

Our vision is to become an impact leader in corporate responsibility to the benefit

of our employees and other stakeholders

Portfolio Sustainability Focus Areas (for controlled assets)

Corporate Sustainability Focus Areas

For illustrative purposes. Source: Partners Group (2023) 1 Corporate-level Scope 3 emissions exclude Scope 3 emissions from "category 15: investments" (GHG Protocol), which are addressed at the portfolio level. The description of this Sustainability Strategy in this report focuses on controlled assets in Partners Group's private equity and infrastructure business. A similar approach will be adopted for private real estate. Our engagement approach for private debt, integrated investments and listed private markets is covered in our ESG & Sustainability Directive. Although ESG factors may be considered throughout the investment decision process, it should be noted that ESG is not the predominant strategy for Partners Group funds.

Disclaimer

Partners Group Holding AG published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
