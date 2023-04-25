Partners : Our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report update

André Frei Chairman of Sustainability | Kirsta Anderson Chief People Officer | Carmela Mondino Head of ESG | Torborg Chetkovich MD, Private Infrastructure
CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE 2022
Table of contents
1 Sustainability OVERVIEW at Partners Group
2 Sustainability at PORTFOLIO level in 2022
3 Sustainability at CORPORATElevel in 2022
4 Q&A
SUSTAINABILITY OVERVIEW AT PARTNERS GROUP
Partners Group has been committed to sustainability for more than 15 years
Signature of the UN-backed
Principles for Responsible
Launch of the PG
Investment (UN PRI)
LIFE Strategy
Publication of the Partners
Founding signatory of the IFC's
Operating Principles for Impact
Group Charter, which defines
Management
our purpose, vision, and values
First global private markets firm to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability
Indices (DJSI)
2006
2008
2014/2015
2016
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Establishment of our
Development of our
Development of our Climate
Launch of our Sustainability
ESG & Sustainability
ESG due diligence tool based on
Change Strategy
Strategy
Directive
the SASB metrics
Source: Partners Group (2023). There is no assurance that similar results will be achieved. The actual development of the roadmap depends on many factors and may differ significantly. For illustrative purposes only. Although ESG factors may be considered throughout the investment decision process, it should be noted that ESG is not the predominant strategy for Partners Group funds.
SUSTAINABILITY OVERVIEW AT PARTNERS GROUP
Our sustainability activities and achievements in 2022
Key highlights
Invested>USD 2 billion in decarbonization-related assets
Structured 20 sustainability-linked loans
80% of Partners Group's controlled portfolio companies had the majority of their key ESG data indicators externally assured1
Developed a 13-year Direct Air Capture (DAC) agreement with Climeworks, a leading designer, developer, and operator of DAC plants
Published first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report
DJSI inclusion for second year running
How we define sustainability
At Partners Group, we define sustainability as a balanced and long-term focus on:
People
Planet
Prosperity
Refining our ESG data collection
82%
of questions answered in our annual ESG data collection exercise in 2022
This will bring us closer to achieving our goal of building better and more sustainable businesses
Source: Partners Group (2023). There is no assurance that similar results will be achieved. For illustrative purposes only. 1After two years of ownership. Having assured KPIs' means that Partners Group has obtained an external limited negative assurance report for some or all of the requested indicators.
SUSTAINABILITY OVERVIEW AT PARTNERS GROUP
Our Sustainability Strategy: launched in May 2022
Our vision is to become an impact leader in corporate responsibility to the benefit
of our employees and other stakeholders
Portfolio Sustainability Focus Areas (for controlled assets)
Corporate Sustainability Focus Areas
For illustrative purposes. Source: Partners Group (2023) 1 Corporate-level Scope 3 emissions exclude Scope 3 emissions from "category 15: investments" (GHG Protocol), which are addressed at the portfolio level. The description of this Sustainability Strategy in this report focuses on controlled assets in Partners Group's private equity and infrastructure business. A similar approach will be adopted for private real estate. Our engagement approach for private debt, integrated investments and listed private markets is covered in our ESG & Sustainability Directive. Although ESG factors may be considered throughout the investment decision process, it should be noted that ESG is not the predominant strategy for Partners Group funds.
