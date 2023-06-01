Partners : TCFD Report 2022

The health of the planet is a dominant global concern. The most critical long-term threats to the world, as well as the potentially most damaging to people and the planet, are all environmental in nature. "Failure to mitigate climate change", "failure of climate- change adaptation", "natural disasters and extreme weather events", and "biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse" rank as the most severe risks1. Unless properly managed, these risks will have costly implications on communities, businesses, and investors.

While addressing climate change will require action from governments and society, we continue to believe that investors and investment managers are uniquely positioned to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy through systematic assessment and management of climate risks and opportunities.