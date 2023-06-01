Partners : TCFD Report 2022

This is an interactive PDF. Click on a topic in the
menu to go that page. To return to the menu
from anywhere in the report, click on the three
lines on the top right hand corner of every page.
Governance: page 4
Board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities
Management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities
Strategy: page 7
Climate-relatedrisks and opportunities identified over the short, medium, and long term
Impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on business, strategy, and financial planning
Resilience of the strategy, taking into consideration different climate-related scenarios, including a 2°C or lower scenario
Risk Management: page 16
Processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks
Processes for managing climate-related risks
Processes for identifying, assessing, and managing climate-related risks are integrated into the overall risk management
Metrics & Targets: page 22
Metrics used to assess climate-related risks and opportunities in line with the strategy and risk management process
Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the related risks
Targets used to manage climate-related risks and opportunities and performance against targets
2 · TCFD REPORT 2022
CONTENTS
Introduction
The health of the planet is a dominant global concern. The most critical long-term threats to the world, as well as the potentially most damaging to people and the planet, are all environmental in nature. "Failure to mitigate climate change", "failure of climate- change adaptation", "natural disasters and extreme weather events", and "biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse" rank as the most severe risks1. Unless properly managed, these risks will have costly implications on communities, businesses, and investors.
While addressing climate change will require action from governments and society, we continue to believe that investors and investment managers are uniquely positioned to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy through systematic assessment and management of climate risks and opportunities.
following commitments to further mitigate investment risks resulting from climate change:
• Partners Group supports the Paris Agreement2 as an
organization3 and we are working towards achieving net-zero
emissions for our Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG)
emissions by switching to renewable energy for our offices where
available, implementing energy reduction measures, and by using
carbon offsetting as a last resort.
• Partners Group is equally committed to managing its investment
portfolio4 towards the Paris Agreement objectives, as we
recognize our investment activity can have a positive impact
through our transformational investing strategy.
André Frei
Chairman of Sustainability
"While addressing climate change will require action from governments and society, we continue to believe that investors and investment managers are uniquely positioned to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy through systematic assessment and management of climate risks and opportunities."
As a responsible investor, Partners Group has been assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities in relation to the investments made on behalf of its clients for many years. To continue acting in the best interest of our clients and in line with our focus on generating long-term sustainable returns and positive impact for all our stakeholders, we have made the
• Partners Group became a public supporter of the Task Force
on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2020. With
this report, we seek to transparently communicate our climate
ambition to our clients and stakeholders, as well as share our
goals and milestones towards achieving a low carbon economy in
Partners Group's investment portfolio, which corresponds to "category 15: investments",
is excluded at the level of the organization. See Metrics & Targets (pp.22-29)for additional explanation.
4 For our controlled investments, we have the governance and active ownership to lead assets on their path to net zero. For our non-controlled investments, climate change considerations can be addressed through the due diligence process and engagement with business partners.
3 · TCFD REPORT 2022
CONTENTS
GOVERNANCE
• Board oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities
• Management's role in assessing and managing climate- related risks and opportunities
4 · TCFD REPORT 2022
CONTENTS
Governance
To ensure effective oversight and implementation of our Sustainability Strategy, we have established a clear governance structure. ESG, including climate-related issues, lies with the most senior levels of our organization. The Board of Directors is responsible for the overall strategy and
direction, at portfolio and corporate level. It also sets ESG targets. Implementation is then delegated to the Executive Team, led by the Co-Head Investments for portfolio-level and the CFO for corporate-level activities. The Executive Team mandates the Investment and Group Finance
& Corporate Development teams to execute
the Sustainability Strategy at portfolio and firm level, with oversight from the Chairman of Sustainability, who acts as a bridge between the Executive Team and the operational teams.
Our Sustainability Governance
Board of Directors
Executive Team
Portfolio level
Corporate level
Steffen Meister
Wolf-Henning Scheider
Hans Ploos
Executive Chairman
Partner, Co-Head Investments
Partner, CFO
Operational level
André Frei
Lindsay Luth
Carmela Mondino
Chairman of Sustainability
Chief Operating Officer
Head of ESG &
Private Equity
Sustainability
The Board of Directors is responsible for the Sustainability Strategy.
It oversees ESG and sustainability topics at portfolio and corporate level, and sets ESG targets.
The Executive Team is responsible for implementing and driving the Sustainability Strategy.
It defines and controls sustainability-related roles and goals.
It mandates the Investment and Group Finance & Corporate Development teams to execute the Sustainability Strategy at portfolio and corporate level.
The Investment Team works with boards of portfolio companies to develop their ESG strategies, and assists with strategy implementation and reporting needs.
The ESG & Sustainability Team develops operational governance and control frameworks, advises investment teams and portfolio companies on ESG initiatives, and drives progress.
The Group Finance & Corporate Development Team executes the Sustainability Strategy targets at corporate level, and drives sustainability initiatives throughout the firm.
Partners Group Holding AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 09:41:05 UTC.