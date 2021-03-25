Partners : reports on 2020 corporate sustainability performance

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today publishes its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, which provides a detailed overview of the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across its investment portfolio and at corporate level last year. The firm also launches its Climate Change Strategy, which outlines its approach to achieving net-zero carbon emissions and managing its investment portfolio to align with the Paris Agreement goals.

Introducing the report, Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman, Partners Group, states: 'A key pillar of our purpose as a firm is to create lasting, positive impact. This would not be possible without a leading responsible investment practice and a principled approach to managing our own operations. In 2020, we led several initiatives at the corporate and investment portfolio level to advance our sustainability agenda and strengthen our business resilience with the ultimate ambition of creating true stakeholder impact.'

Highlights from Partners Group's 2020 Corporate Sustainability Reportinclude:

Six consecutive years of A+ ratings from the UN PRI's annual ESG assessment

Public signatory to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

1 .5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions avoided through Partners Group's renewables investments, the equivalent of 329,474 passenger cars being driven for a year

4,852 net jobs added across Partners Group's investment portfolio in 2020

More than 12,000 portfolio company employees supported through Partners Group's CHF 10 million Portfolio Employee Support Fund since its launch in March 2020

Pilot Stakeholder Benefits Program launched to further the professional, personal, and financial growth of portfolio company employees

Partners Group launches Climate Change Strategy

Climate change is a key risk facing businesses and society. As a responsible investor and firm, Partners Group was already proactively managing climate-related risks and impact at corporate level and within its investment portfolio in order to generate sustainable returns for clients and contribute to the global effort to combat climate change. However, the firm has now formalized its approach around a specific Climate Change Strategy, which aligns with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures' recommended disclosures.

Through the strategy, Partners Group aims to maintain two key commitments. At corporate level, the firm has committed to the Paris Agreement and is working towardsachieving net-zero emissions for its Scope 1, Scope 2 and keyScope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissionsby switching to renewable energy for its offices where available, implementing energy reduction measures and by using carbon offsetting as a last resort.

Additionally, Partners Group is committed tomanaging its investment portfolio towards the Paris Agreement objectives. The firm is putting in place measures to better assess the carbon footprint of its investment portfolio, as this will enable it to develop more efficient and meaningful GHG reduction programs.

André Frei, Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, adds: 'While addressing climate change will require action on multiple fronts, we believe private markets investment managers are uniquely positioned to support the transition to a low-carbon economy through systematic assessment and management of climate risks and opportunities. We have already made progress in this area and 80% of the private equity portfolio companies under Partners Group's ownership for at least one year are now able to report their greenhouse gas intensity. Partners Group's Climate Change Strategy is our roadmap for supporting the energy transition, both at the firm and portfolio level, whilst continuing to deliver long-term sustainable returns for our clients.'

