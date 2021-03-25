Log in
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
Partners : reports on 2020 corporate sustainability performance

03/25/2021 | 02:17am EDT
Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today publishes its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, which provides a detailed overview of the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across its investment portfolio and at corporate level last year. The firm also launches its Climate Change Strategy, which outlines its approach to achieving net-zero carbon emissions and managing its investment portfolio to align with the Paris Agreement goals.

Introducing the report, Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman, Partners Group, states: 'A key pillar of our purpose as a firm is to create lasting, positive impact. This would not be possible without a leading responsible investment practice and a principled approach to managing our own operations. In 2020, we led several initiatives at the corporate and investment portfolio level to advance our sustainability agenda and strengthen our business resilience with the ultimate ambition of creating true stakeholder impact.'

Highlights from Partners Group's 2020 Corporate Sustainability Reportinclude:

  • Six consecutive years of A+ ratings from the UN PRI's annual ESG assessment
  • Public signatory to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
  • 1.5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions avoided through Partners Group's renewables investments, the equivalent of 329,474 passenger cars being driven for a year

  • 4,852 net jobs added across Partners Group's investment portfolio in 2020

  • More than 12,000 portfolio company employees supported through Partners Group's CHF 10 million Portfolio Employee Support Fund since its launch in March 2020
  • Pilot Stakeholder Benefits Program launched to further the professional, personal, and financial growth of portfolio company employees

Partners Group launches Climate Change Strategy

Climate change is a key risk facing businesses and society. As a responsible investor and firm, Partners Group was already proactively managing climate-related risks and impact at corporate level and within its investment portfolio in order to generate sustainable returns for clients and contribute to the global effort to combat climate change. However, the firm has now formalized its approach around a specific Climate Change Strategy, which aligns with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures' recommended disclosures.

Through the strategy, Partners Group aims to maintain two key commitments. At corporate level, the firm has committed to the Paris Agreement and is working towardsachieving net-zero emissions for its Scope 1, Scope 2 and keyScope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissionsby switching to renewable energy for its offices where available, implementing energy reduction measures and by using carbon offsetting as a last resort.

Additionally, Partners Group is committed tomanaging its investment portfolio towards the Paris Agreement objectives. The firm is putting in place measures to better assess the carbon footprint of its investment portfolio, as this will enable it to develop more efficient and meaningful GHG reduction programs.

André Frei, Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, adds: 'While addressing climate change will require action on multiple fronts, we believe private markets investment managers are uniquely positioned to support the transition to a low-carbon economy through systematic assessment and management of climate risks and opportunities. We have already made progress in this area and 80% of the private equity portfolio companies under Partners Group's ownership for at least one year are now able to report their greenhouse gas intensity. Partners Group's Climate Change Strategy is our roadmap for supporting the energy transition, both at the firm and portfolio level, whilst continuing to deliver long-term sustainable returns for our clients.'

Conference call today

Partners Group's Co-CEOs André Frei and David Layton will hold a conference call today at 15:00 CET to share further detail on the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report. To register for the call, please click here or use the contact details at the end of this press release.

The Corporate Sustainability Report as of 31 December 2020 was published today at 7:00 CET and is available for download at https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/sustainability/reports-presentations/.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD145 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create broad stakeholder impact through its active ownership and development of growing businesses, attractive real estate and essential infrastructure. With over USD 109 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2020, Partners Group serves a broad range of institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Shareholder relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Jenny Blinch
Phone: +44 207 575 2571
Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

Disclaimer

Partners Group Holding AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 761 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
Net income 2021 984 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
Net cash 2021 793 M 848 M 848 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 31 755 M 33 962 M 33 937 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 533
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 151,51 CHF
Last Close Price 1 205,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,08%
Spread / Average Target -4,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Frei Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Layton Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board
Raymond Schnidrig Chief Technology Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG15.87%31 528
EQT AB (PUBL)26.43%27 828
MBB SE20.74%966
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA55.86%906
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG6.34%650
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST6.62%591
