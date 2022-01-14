Partners : sells Voyage Care, a leading UK specialist care provider

Voyage Care supports over 3,500 people and has more than 10,000 staff

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients, and Duke Street, a European mid-market private equity group, have agreed to sell Voyage Care (or "the Company"), a provider of specialist care in the UK, to Wren House, the London-based global infrastructure investment manager.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Lichfield, Voyage Care provides specialist care and support to people with learning and physical difficulties, brain injuries, autism, and other complex needs across the UK. A large majority of those supported by the Company typically require high levels of support throughout their lives. Voyage Care supports over 3,500 people and has more than 10,000 members of staff. The Company's commitment to delivering the highest quality care is demonstrated by its industry-leading quality ratings. In England, 95%[1]of Voyage Care's registered care homes are rated as 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the independent Care Quality Commission, which far exceeds the market standard.

Partners Group and Duke Street acquired Voyage Care in 2014 alongside its management team. Key value creation initiatives introduced during the past seven years of ownership include deepening the healthcare experience of its best-in-class management team with key strategic hires, continuing to invest in increasing its market-leading quality of care, further developing its specialisms, and expanding capacity via developments and select acquisitions. Voyage Care is well-positioned to continue consolidating the specialist care market whilst achieving its purpose of providing great quality care and support to those it serves.

Andrew Cannon, Chief Executive Officer, Voyage Care, comments: "Voyage Care has a strong operational and reputational track record which has been driven by the successful execution of our growth strategy. Partners Group and Duke Street have been hugely supportive, investing in the key resources needed to maintain our position as a leading specialist care provider in the UK. We strive to deliver the highest possible levels of care across all our communities, as well as attract and retain the most skillful and dedicated care professionals."

Andrew Deakin, Managing Director, Private Equity Services, Partners Group, says: "Voyage Care makes a lifelong difference to the people and families it supports, which resonates strongly with Partners Group's mission to create lasting, positive stakeholder impact. During our holding period, we worked with Voyage Care's experienced management team to grow the Company sustainably, whilst ensuring it never lost sight of its mission to deliver the highest-quality care. We firmly believe that Voyage Care now has solid foundations on which to build and continue its success story."

Remy Hauser, Managing Director, Private Equity Health & Life, Partners Group, adds: "The specialist care market remains highly fragmented in the UK, with a range of different providers catering to very specific needs. This has created growth opportunities for Voyage Care, which has acquired and carefully integrated several specialist learning and pediatrics care providers during our ownership, in addition to organically expanding its business to meet changing needs. Through this dual approach, Voyage Care has helped to ensure consistently high standards of care quality across its different specialisms. We wish the management team all the best for the future."