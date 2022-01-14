Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Partners Group Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/14 08:58:40 am
1383.25 CHF   -0.38%
08:32aPARTNERS : sells Voyage Care, a leading UK specialist care provider
PU
01/13Partners Group Upbeat on 2022 After Recording $127 Billion AUM in 2021
MT
01/13PARTNERS : Download H2 2021 AuM presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Partners : sells Voyage Care, a leading UK specialist care provider

01/14/2022 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press releases
14.01.2022 Partners Group sells Voyage Care, a leading UK specialist care provider

London, UK; 14 January 2022

  • Voyage Care supports over 3,500 people and has more than 10,000 staff
  • The Company has industry-leading quality ratings from the Care Quality Commission
  • During its ownership, Partners Group invested in increasing the scale and quality of care

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients, and Duke Street, a European mid-market private equity group, have agreed to sell Voyage Care (or "the Company"), a provider of specialist care in the UK, to Wren House, the London-based global infrastructure investment manager.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Lichfield, Voyage Care provides specialist care and support to people with learning and physical difficulties, brain injuries, autism, and other complex needs across the UK. A large majority of those supported by the Company typically require high levels of support throughout their lives. Voyage Care supports over 3,500 people and has more than 10,000 members of staff. The Company's commitment to delivering the highest quality care is demonstrated by its industry-leading quality ratings. In England, 95%[1]of Voyage Care's registered care homes are rated as 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the independent Care Quality Commission, which far exceeds the market standard.

Partners Group and Duke Street acquired Voyage Care in 2014 alongside its management team. Key value creation initiatives introduced during the past seven years of ownership include deepening the healthcare experience of its best-in-class management team with key strategic hires, continuing to invest in increasing its market-leading quality of care, further developing its specialisms, and expanding capacity via developments and select acquisitions. Voyage Care is well-positioned to continue consolidating the specialist care market whilst achieving its purpose of providing great quality care and support to those it serves.

Andrew Cannon, Chief Executive Officer, Voyage Care, comments: "Voyage Care has a strong operational and reputational track record which has been driven by the successful execution of our growth strategy. Partners Group and Duke Street have been hugely supportive, investing in the key resources needed to maintain our position as a leading specialist care provider in the UK. We strive to deliver the highest possible levels of care across all our communities, as well as attract and retain the most skillful and dedicated care professionals."

Andrew Deakin, Managing Director, Private Equity Services, Partners Group, says: "Voyage Care makes a lifelong difference to the people and families it supports, which resonates strongly with Partners Group's mission to create lasting, positive stakeholder impact. During our holding period, we worked with Voyage Care's experienced management team to grow the Company sustainably, whilst ensuring it never lost sight of its mission to deliver the highest-quality care. We firmly believe that Voyage Care now has solid foundations on which to build and continue its success story."

Remy Hauser, Managing Director, Private Equity Health & Life, Partners Group, adds: "The specialist care market remains highly fragmented in the UK, with a range of different providers catering to very specific needs. This has created growth opportunities for Voyage Care, which has acquired and carefully integrated several specialist learning and pediatrics care providers during our ownership, in addition to organically expanding its business to meet changing needs. Through this dual approach, Voyage Care has helped to ensure consistently high standards of care quality across its different specialisms. We wish the management team all the best for the future."

[1]Data correct as of November 2021

Back to top

Disclaimer

Partners Group Holding AG published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 13:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
08:32aPARTNERS : sells Voyage Care, a leading UK specialist care provider
PU
01/13Partners Group Upbeat on 2022 After Recording $127 Billion AUM in 2021
MT
01/13PARTNERS : Download H2 2021 AuM presentation
PU
01/13Partners Group expects gross client demand of $22-26 billion in 2022
RE
01/13Partners Group reports strong AuM growth of 17% in 2021 and a solid outlook for 2022
EQ
01/13Partners Group to Purchase Scottish Specialized Vessels Business North Star
MT
01/13Partners Group to acquire North Star, a leading European provider of offshore infrastru..
EQ
01/11Kelly Partners Declares December Dividend
MT
2021Partners Group Buys Iceland's Biggest Data Center Operator atNorth
MT
2021Partners Group to acquire atNorth, the largest data center operator in Iceland
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 386 M 2 618 M 2 618 M
Net income 2021 1 314 M 1 443 M 1 443 M
Net cash 2021 14,8 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 36 545 M 40 161 M 40 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 511
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 388,50 CHF
Average target price 1 741,07 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Layton Chief Executive Officer & Head-Private Equity
Hans Ploos van Amstel CFO, Head-Group Finance & Corporate Development
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman
Raymond Schnidrig Chief Technology Officer & Head-Technology
Andreas Knecht Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-8.20%40 161
EQT AB (PUBL)-11.50%48 267
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA8.80%960
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-2.63%837
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST-0.96%673
CAPMAN OYJ1.48%553