UBS makes private markets push with Partners Group tie-up

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - UBS is entering into a
tie-up with Switzerland's Partners Group, the bank said
on Friday, in a move to give its clients access to lucrative
private markets normally accessible by only the wealthiest
investors.
The partnership will broaden access to the fast-growing
investment niche, allowing UBS clients with more than 20,000
euros ($23,650) to invest as they seek yield in a volatile,
low-interest rate environment.
Private markets - or investments into companies not traded
publicly on stock exchanges - have been one of the
highest-returning asset classes in recent years.
But the illiquid market, where it can be difficult to
quickly pull out cash or assess valuations, is generally seen as
most suitable to long-term investments by institutional
investors like pension funds or the very richest families.
"This is about extending the drive for UBS to make more
private markets products available to its clients. It has been a
big growth area for UBS for the last three years and it remains
very important," Jake Elmhirst, UBS's head of private markets
content in its wealth management division, told Reuters.
"When you are in a negative interest rate environment
clients need to find ways to generate returns and to diversify
their portfolios."
UBS aimed to attract $1 billion-$3 billion in new annual
private market investments through the partnership, he said.
Under the arrangement, Partners Group, which manages just
under $100 billion in global private markets investments, will
carve out a portion of its private equity deal flow specifically
for UBS clients.
UBS clients across Europe and Asia will then have access to
private equity buyouts and other co-investments through an
aggregating vehicle, to be launched in the first half of 2021.
"For a typical buyout fund you would need to be investing
north of $100 million to be considered as a credible
co-investor," Elmhirst said.
The minimum investment for UBS clients in such vehicles
would likely be around 100,000 euros.
UBS retail clients across Europe will also have access to a
broader long-term investment fund run by Partners Group, which
provides exposure to 30-60 private investments, Partners Group
co-founder Urs Wietlisbach said.
The minimum investment for this fund would be about 20,000
euros. Investments were likely to generate low-double-digit net
annual returns.
"We believe that investing in private markets is a megatrend
that is likely to continue, and Partners Group is one of the
leading companies in this area," Vontobel analyst Andreas
Venditti said in a note, adding that the deal solidified
Vontobel's "buy" rating on UBS and 1,020 franc target price for
Partners Group shares.
