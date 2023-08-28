Partners Value Investments LP reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 24.9 million compared to USD 20.03 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 8.15 million compared to net income of USD 21.01 million a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was USD 47.72 million compared to USD 40.07 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.893 million compared to net income of USD 30.99 million a year ago.
Partners Value Investments LP Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
