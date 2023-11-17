Partners Value Investments L.P. is a Canada-based investment partnership. The Company's principal investment is an ownership interest in approximately 130 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (Brookfield shares) of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Brookfield). The Company's objective is to provide the Equity Limited Partners with capital appreciation and Preferred Limited Partners with income returns. Its investment income includes dividends from its investment in Brookfield shares and other securities. The Company's investment in Brookfield is owned through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Partners Value Investments Inc., and Partners Value Split Corp. It also holds a portfolio of other securities including investments in limited partnership units of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) and a diversified portfolio of other securities. The Company is managed by its general partner, PVI Management Trust.