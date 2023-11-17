Partners Value Investments LP reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 24.19 million compared to USD 21.95 million a year ago. Net income was USD 18.72 million compared to USD 51.01 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.21 compared to USD 0.61 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was USD 71.92 million compared to USD 62.02 million a year ago. Net income was USD 17.83 million compared to USD 82 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.19 compared to USD 1.16 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.95 a year ago.
Partners Value Investments LP Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 17, 2023 at 05:40 pm EST
