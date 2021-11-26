Log in
    ID   US7021411027

PARTS ID, INC.

(ID)
PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2021

11/26/2021 | 08:02am EST
PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are participating in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2021.

Management’s fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am Eastern Time on November 30, 2021 and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, management believes that the Company is a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 438 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,40 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87,9 M 87,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 15,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,65 $
Average target price 6,13 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonino Ciappina Chief Executive Officer
Kailas Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Shanker Pathak Chairman
Ajay Roy Chief Operating Officer
Darryl T. F. McCall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARTS ID, INC.-58.33%88
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.28%583 587
NETFLIX, INC.21.74%291 591
PROSUS N.V.-16.93%259 968
AIRBNB, INC.22.54%112 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.49%81 640