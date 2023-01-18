Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Party City Holdco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTY   US7021491052

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

(PRTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:23 2023-01-17 pm EST
0.3742 USD   +7.19%
05:11pConsumer Cos Down After December Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12:04pGlobal markets live: BASF, United Airlines, Microsoft, Pfizer, Apple...
MS
11:47aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Down After December Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

01/18/2023 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies fell after a disappointing December sales tally.

Retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in December from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

"Retail sales and holiday spending fell slightly short of expectations, indicating that the consumer is tightening its belt a little bit," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

The National Association of Home Builders' monthly confidence index rose 4 points to 35 in January as mortgage rates slipped somewhat.

Party-supply store chain Party City Holdco filed for bankruptcy as changing consumer behavior frustrated its efforts to bounce back from the pandemic.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1710ET

All news about PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
05:11pConsumer Cos Down After December Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12:04pGlobal markets live: BASF, United Airlines, Microsoft, Pfizer, Apple..
MS
11:47aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
11:36aCorporate Earnings in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Edge Higher Premar..
MT
08:23aParty City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
AQ
07:20aParty City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
RE
06:22aParty City Holdco Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Bankruptcy or Receive..
AQ
04:09aParty City Reaches Agreement With Noteholders to Assist in Restructuring, Voluntarily F..
MT
01/17Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
RE
01/17Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 171 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,53 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -92,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,4 M 42,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 11 450
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Party City Holdco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,37
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Bradley M. Weston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean C. Thompson President & Chief Commercial Officer
Todd E. Vogensen Chief Financial Officer
Norman S. Matthews Chairman
Marc Ehle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.2.38%42
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-2.66%24 190
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY0.40%4 787
DUFRY AG8.75%4 129
LESLIE'S, INC.15.48%2 601
JUMBO S.A.4.51%2 454