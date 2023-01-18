Consumer Cos Down After December Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell after a disappointing December sales tally.

Retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in December from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

"Retail sales and holiday spending fell slightly short of expectations, indicating that the consumer is tightening its belt a little bit," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

The National Association of Home Builders' monthly confidence index rose 4 points to 35 in January as mortgage rates slipped somewhat.

Party-supply store chain Party City Holdco filed for bankruptcy as changing consumer behavior frustrated its efforts to bounce back from the pandemic.

