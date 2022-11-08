Advanced search
    PRTY   US7021491052

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

(PRTY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:39 2022-11-08 am EST
1.185 USD   -22.55%
Party City Holdco : November 2022 Investor Deck
PU
Party City Holdco Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Party City : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Party City Holdco : November 2022 Investor Deck

11/08/2022 | 07:14am EST
Third Quarter FY 2022 Results

November 8, 2022

Q3 2022 Key Takeaways

  • Topline results largely in line with expectations against a macro backdrop that has core customer facing significant inflationary pressures.
  • Total net sales (1.6%) to $502 million; Comparable sales (3.2%) vs. Q3 2021 or +11.2% vs. 2019
    • Seasonal sales were +2.8% versus prior year driven by solid results during July 4th and Summer
    • Comparable sales in Core categories (3.7%) versus 2021, but +23.6% versus 2019
    • Wholesale (3.6%) y/y due to continued sales strength in Canada, offset by declines at Anagram, as the industry manages tight helium supply conditions
    • Digitally enabled sales represented ~13.0 % of Retail Sales as we continue to deliver an enhanced customer experience through digital capabilities
  • Transitory cost headwinds continue to pressure the bottom line, but transformation work is driving improved revenues versus the pre-pandemic period
  • Implemented annualized targeted cost reductions of $30 million, expected to be fully realized in 2023

2

October and Halloween Season Update

  • October comparable sales were flat vs. prior year and +12.3% vs. October 2019
    • Overall enterprise-wide Halloween sales results were up y/y
      • Positive Halloween season performance can partially be attributed to strong inventory position going into and throughout the season.
  • Flat October results and positive Halloween performance, while encouraging given the current backdrop, fell short of our original expectations.
  • Operated 149 Halloween City pop-up stores vs 90 last year
    • Immersive, pop-up experience is a great complement to our Party City stores.
    • Continue to test, learn and improve to deliver a better experience for the customer
    • Remain bullish about our ability to grow sales and profitability in this channel

3

Focus Areas

Focused on the growth initiatives with the strongest near-term upside and market expansion opportunities:

  • Continuing store conversions to the Next Generation prototype
    • Opened 15 NXTGEN stores in Q3, totaling 174 NXTGEN stores as of the end of the quarter
    • Expect to complete between 80 to 85 new Next Generation stores in 2022 and anticipate ending the year with 175- 180 NXTGEN store remodels or openings in the chain
    • We are moderating the pace of conversions to reflect the current environment in the near-term
  • Delivering more compelling solution selling offerings to our wholesale customers
  • Continuing to evolve our Halloween City pop-up store channel to drive growth and market share

4

Q3 FY 22 Financial Summary

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Party City Holdco Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
