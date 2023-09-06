Party City Holdco Inc. is a party goods company. The Company design, manufacture, source and distribute party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery throughout the world. It operates through two segments: retail and wholesale. Its retail segment is engaged in selling of its party supplies, which are sold under the Amscan, Anagram and Costumes USA brand names, through its Party City stores, Halloween City stores and PartyCity.com. Its wholesale segment is engaged in selling of decorated party goods for all occasions. products are sold at wholesale to party superstores (including franchise stores), other party goods retailers, mass merchants, independent card and gift stores, dollar stores and e-commerce merchandisers. Its retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores. It also offers seasonal products for holidays.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers