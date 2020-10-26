Log in
Party City to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

10/26/2020 | 06:56am EDT

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) today announced that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released prior to market open on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the detailed financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 866-270-1533 (international callers please dial 412-317-0797) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.partycity.com.

In addition, Management will briefly discuss Anagram Holdings, LLC’s third quarter 2020 financials on the Party City earnings call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2020. Debtholders interested in obtaining access to Anagram Holdings, LLC’s third quarter 2020 financials should email InvestorRelations@partycity.com to request a password to view the Anagram Holdings, LLC financial statements available online at investor.partycity.com.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include approximately 850 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
ICR
Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter
203-682-8200
InvestorRelations@partycity.com

Media Relations
ICR
Brittany Fraser
203-682-8200
PartyCityPR@partycity.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 823 M - -
Net income 2020 -648 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 14 350
Free-Float 69,5%
