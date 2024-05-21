Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a leading technology-driven real estate firm committed to expanding access to institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities, proudly announces the onboarding of a new Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) issuer client, Core Development Group Ltd. ("Core").

Core, a Toronto-based real estate development company that actively sources, capitalizes, develops and manages a wide range of real estate projects and has an impressive portfolio of over 2,275 residential units with over $1.55 Billion in projected completion value.

As part of its agreement with Core, Parvis will become their dedicated investment platform as an Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) via its subsidiary, Parvis Investment Services Inc. This partnership will unlock efficiency improvements with compliance and regulatory services, and fast track the creation of an investor portal for Core.

"We are thrilled to share the news of our latest investor agreement with Core," said David Michaud, Parvis' Chief Executive Officer. "Our team has been focused on building Parvis' EMD solutions vertical through our growing portfolio of products and partners - Core is a significant addition to our roster. Their team delivers quality projects across the GTA, Burlington and Hamilton markets and are known for their distinct urban mixed-use developments combining innovative architectural design with high-quality construction. We are excited to make their product accessible to a wider audience via Parvis." continued Michaud.

These partnerships underscore Parvis's commitment to broadening the scope and accessibility of real estate investments, leveraging our cutting-edge platform to serve an expanding array of issuer clients. This strategic move not only enhances liquidity in the private asset space but also significantly propels Parvis's market footprint, revenue streams, and investment handling efficiencies.

About Parvis Invest Inc.

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the Memorandum of Understanding; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

