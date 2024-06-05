Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company''), a technology-driven real estate company committed to broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, proudly announces the addition of three Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) issuer clients to its growing portfolio. These strategic collaborations highlight Parvis' dedication to reshaping the real estate investment landscape through innovative solutions and steadfast support for both issuers and investors.

"We are invigorated by the momentum at Parvis. Our goal in signing these strategic partnerships with mortgage investment corporations is to drive innovation and accessibility in the alternative investment sector," stated David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "With each new partner Parvis becomes a more robust investing ecosystem that provides individuals with the opportunity to build portfolios on our platform spanning various asset classes, from residential to commercial mortgages, we offer a wide range of products across the country."

The signing of three new clients signifies a significant milestone for Parvis, marking its emergence as a preferred platform for over 30 private equity issuers, including REITs, real estate developers, and Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs). Through its cutting-edge tech-enabled platform, Parvis seamlessly connects investors across all provinces to a diverse array of investment opportunities, consolidating its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

New Parvis EMDsolutions partners:

Perch Capital: A premier Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC), Perch Capital is renowned for its commitment to capital preservation and consistent returns. With a sterling track record of zero loan losses or defaults since inception, Perch Capital provides stability and growth potential in the mortgage investment sphere.

Metropointe Mortgage Investment Corporation (Metropointe): Since its establishment in 2011, Metropointe has been a pillar of stability, offering shareholders a reliable income stream supported by a diversified portfolio of secured mortgages. With Parvis' backing, Metropointe aims to expand its reach nationwide.

Secure Capital MIC (Secure Capital): With over 15 years of industry experience, Secure Capital boasts a seasoned management team dedicated to delivering consistent returns to investors. Armed with an impressive annual dividend and a diverse portfolio valued at over $60 million, Secure Capital ensures a steady income stream for its stakeholders.

Parvis's comprehensive EMDSolutions, encompassing compliance, back-office, and marketing support, empower these partners to streamline administrative tasks and concentrate on driving value for their investors. With these strategic partnerships, Parvis reaffirms its leadership position in the alternative investment sphere, poised to unlock new avenues of growth and drive sustained success for its clients and stakeholders.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

