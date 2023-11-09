Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven real estate company focused on supporting issuers and broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today announced the addition of Collard Properties Inc. ("Collard Properties") and Sagewise Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Sagewise MIC") as new Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) issuer clients.

Aligning with its mission to broaden access to top-tier real estate investment opportunities and increase liquidity in private assets, the company has pinpointed a distinctive market need for an efficient and adaptable regulated investment platform. Its recent onboarding of issuers and developers has taken it a step further to reach its growth objectives.

"We are happy to announce our newest investor services agreements with Collard Properties and Sagewise MIC, two partners of choice," stated David Michaud, Parvis' Chief Executive Officer. "With our cutting-edge platform, we're positioned to provide an innovative service in the industry that is ripe for change, all while driving revenue and sustainable growth. By offering a regulated and comprehensive end-to-end solution for private market investments, we continue to solidify our partnerships with Canadian real estate issuers who can join us in our efforts to create value for real estate investors."

Collard Properties specializes in acquiring, renovating, and managing apartment buildings and developing land. They are committed to optimizing returns for their investors through the acquisition of undervalued properties, enhancing their worth through renovations, and maximizing rental income.

With more than two decades of industry expertise, Sagewise MIC focuses on providing specialized services in first and second mortgages, as well as residential and commercial financing. The company is dedicated to achieving excellence by delivering high-quality outcomes for both investors and borrowers. They accomplish this through a strong and dependable network of brokers, investors, appraisers, and lawyers, which enables them to attain exceptional performance.

Parvis will offer Collard Properties and Sagewise MIC a complete suite of EMDSolutions encompassing compliance, back-office functions, and marketing. Through their collaborations with Parvis, both companies will be able to streamline their administrative tasks, allowing them to concentrate on their core operations and deliver value to their investors.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access to this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

