Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment company dedicated to democratizing access to institutional quality private investments, proudly announces the expansion of its operations into Atlantic Canada welcoming a new Halifax based client, Keystone Capital Group Ltd., ("Keystone") a private lender based in Halifax which offers private residential mortgages across Atlantic Canada.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of Parvis in Atlantic Canada," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Our vision has always been to empower Canadians with innovative investment solutions previously reserved for institutional investors. This expansion allows us to further our commitment to providing accessible and diverse real estate investment opportunities to individuals nationwide."

With its expansion into Atlantic Canada, Parvis reinforces its position as a leading private investment marketplace, expanding its portfolio offerings to include a wide array of investment products, from residential to commercial mortgages. This strategic move underscores Parvis' dedication to fostering a robust investing ecosystem that caters to the evolving needs of its growing investor base.

Keystone is a non-bank private lender that provides an alternative for Atlantic Canadian homebuyers and homeowners to banks, monoline lenders and credit unions. Keystone sources short-term mortgage financing opportunities through licensed mortgage brokers, secured to residential and multi-unit properties across Atlantic Canada, primarily through 1st position mortgages. Keystone's management boasts 25+ years experience in the Canadian mortgage space. Keystone is establishing Keystone Mortgage Investment Corporation, which should be live prior to the end of 2024.

Parvis' expansion in Atlantic Canada marks a pivotal moment in its journey to redefine real estate investment in Canada. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, Parvis continues to shape the future of real estate investing, making it more inclusive and transparent for all Canadians.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by AI and blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the Memorandum of Understanding; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216298