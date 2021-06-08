Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Parx Materials N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLPRX   NL0012650535

PARX MATERIALS N.V.

(MLPRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parx Materials N : Antimicrobial technology as good as new after 1,000 dishwasher cycles.

06/08/2021 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The boards were used daily in households for normal food preparation. This includes the cutting of bread, fruit, vegetables, meats, chicken and citrus fruits.

The durability test, involving the cleaning of the boards, was carried out by placing the boards in the dishwasher together, with all other household dishes and the usual dishwasher tablets. No special cleaning process was applied and the boards endured over 1,000 dishwasher cycles.

Testing these boards according to the ISO22196 protocol, which verifies antibacterial activity of plastics and other non-porous surfaces, proved their antimicrobial property was unchanged. In fact, the used boards demonstrated the same antimicrobial performance as brand-new ones.

In addition, the results prove a reduction of E.coli - a Gram-negative strain - at a level of Log 2.3 / 99.5 per cent, while a reduction of more than Log 5.1 / >99.999 per cent was found for Staphylococcus aureus - a Gram-positive strain.

'These tests clearly confirm our technology is an intrinsic part of the material and is not migrating under the harsh conditions of a dishwasher,' commented Michaël van der Jagt, CEO of Parx Materials. 'Withstanding 1,000 dishwasher cycles without losing effectiveness is a tremendous milestone, setting new standards.'

Disclaimer

Parx Plastics NV published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARX MATERIALS N.V.
09:33aPARX MATERIALS N  : Antimicrobial technology as good as new after 1,000 dishwash..
PU
09:23aPARX MATERIALS N  : Antimicrobial technology as good as new after 1,000 dishwash..
PU
06/02PARX MATERIALS N  : Averting the next global health threat.
PU
05/18PARX MATERIALS N  : releases agenda for 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/28PARX MATERIALS N  : Certified antiviral vehicle components solution
PU
04/12PARX MATERIALS N  : Patent granted in Brasil for Parx Materials biocompatible an..
PU
04/11SPOTLIGHT : D. as in Dame.
PU
03/17PARX MATERIALS N  : Says Antimicrobial Product Eliminates 99% Of COVID-19 Virus ..
MT
2020PARX MATERIALS N  : Shares Jump 13% on Technology Compliance with EU, US Food Co..
MT
2020PARX MATERIALS N.V.  : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,12 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net income 2020 -0,52 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2020 0,27 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 22,2x
EV / Sales 2020 121x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart PARX MATERIALS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Parx Materials N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARX MATERIALS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michaël van der Jagt Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Felix Guepin Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Michele Fiori Director & Chief Technical Officer