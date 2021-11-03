Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pascal Biosciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAS   CA7024781089

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC.

(PAS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pascal Biosciences and its Award of a National Cancer Institute Grant for its Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Program – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

11/03/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pascal Biosciences (TSXV:PAS) (OTCPink:PSCBF) (FSE:6PB), a biotechnology company targeting innovative therapies for serious diseases, including COVID-19, has been awarded a grant from the National Cancer Institute of the US National Institutes of Health. This two-year grant of US$343,750 will fund development of Pascal's antibody drug for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia or “ALL”.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media “video” which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with some comments from Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal Biosciences. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Pascal” in the search box.

More than 6,000 patients are diagnosed with this type of leukemia in North America each year, with about half being children, making this the most common childhood leukemia.

Pascal's drug will be eligible for orphan drug designation, which can enable financial incentives and a seven year marketing exclusivity. Although the number of patients with ALL is relatively small, the market potential for Pascal's drug could be significant. Other cancer products for orphan diseases have proven to be financially successful, selling over $1 billion each year.

The company has filed for patent protection for its ALL treatment.

Pascal recently appointed Mark van der Horst as President. As the president of Gale Capital Corporation since 1993, Mark has extensive capital markets experience and has been CEO of two publicly listed companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The shares are currently trading at $0.12 on the TSX Venture Exchange and recently began trading on the OTC markets under the symbol PSCBF.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.PascalBiosciences.com, contact Dr. Patrick W. Gray, CEO, at 206-221-3443, or by email at invest@PascalBiosciences.com. For investor relations, contact Mark van der Horst, President, at 604-760-7604 or by email at mark@GaleCapital.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/535f4faf-140d-46a4-b8a1-072d8f8f28d7


Pascal Video Image

