PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED

(PNX)
Pasinex Resources : August 28, 2020 – Pasinex Announces Postponement in Filing of its Second Quarter Results for 2020

08/28/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Pasinex Announces Postponement in Filing of its Second Quarter

Results for 2020

TORONTO, ON - August 28, 2020 - Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The "Company" or "Pasinex") today announced that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Company is relying on the British Columbia Securities Commission's (the "Commission") blanket order BCI 51-517to postpone the filing of its second quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Second Quarter Filings") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission and other securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings that were otherwise due during the period June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

The Company's joint venture in Turkey continues to operate with a number of precautionary measures that were previously implemented. As a result of travel restrictions Pasinex employees have been unable to visit the joint venture operation and head office. The financial reporting process continues to be slowed as a result of inefficiencies of working remotely caused by limited access to paper-based supporting evidence, and time changes and language barriers that are more easily overcome when onsite visits are allowed. Currently, the Company anticipates being able to complete and file its Second Quarter Filings by October 9, 2020.

Until the Company has filed and announced the required quarterly filing, members of management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-FileCease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed July 14, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Visit our web site at: www.pasinex.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED

"Victor Wells"

Victor Wells

Evan White

Chairman of the Board

Manager of Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 416.861.9659

Phone: +1 416.906.3498

Email: info@pasinex.com

Email: evan.white@pasinex.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Pasinex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pasinex Resources Limited published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 21:39:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,03 M -0,79 M -0,79 M
Net Debt 2019 1,14 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,30x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,16 M 1,38 M 0,88 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor A. Wells Chairman
Andrew Gottwald Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Challis Independent Director
Larry Edward Seeley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED-38.46%1
BHP GROUP-3.06%129 339
RIO TINTO PLC2.37%102 587
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.99%29 366
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.91%20 182
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC62.34%12 075
