Pasinex Resources : August 28, 2020 – Pasinex Announces Postponement in Filing of its Second Quarter Results for 2020

Pasinex Announces Postponement in Filing of its Second Quarter

Results for 2020

TORONTO, ON - August 28, 2020 - Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The "Company" or "Pasinex") today announced that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Company is relying on the British Columbia Securities Commission's (the "Commission") blanket order BCI 51-517to postpone the filing of its second quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Second Quarter Filings") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission and other securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings that were otherwise due during the period June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

The Company's joint venture in Turkey continues to operate with a number of precautionary measures that were previously implemented. As a result of travel restrictions Pasinex employees have been unable to visit the joint venture operation and head office. The financial reporting process continues to be slowed as a result of inefficiencies of working remotely caused by limited access to paper-based supporting evidence, and time changes and language barriers that are more easily overcome when onsite visits are allowed. Currently, the Company anticipates being able to complete and file its Second Quarter Filings by October 9, 2020.

Until the Company has filed and announced the required quarterly filing, members of management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-FileCease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed July 14, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

